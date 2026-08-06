One Of NYC's Best Hidden Gems Is An Irish Neighborhood With Tasty Restaurants And A Vibrant Culture

As arguably the world's most famous cultural melting pot, New York City is known for fostering communities that function as microcosms of nation states. The likes of Little Italy and Chinatown are among the better known New York diaspora, but the quiet residential neighborhood of Woodlawn is a hidden gem that makes a unique addition to a New York itinerary, giving you the chance to visit the Emerald Isle without schelpping across the Atlantic. Affectionately known as "Little Ireland," the neighborhood extends from the northern tip of the Bronx seamlessly into the southern edge of Yonkers, but you won't know the difference in this walkable cross-border part of town.

An Irish neighborhood outside Ireland could easily descend into beer-swilling Leprechaun clichés. But Woodlawn avoids this because of its Irish population and long history of Irish immigration. As if to reinforce that point, a local coffee shop owner told the New York Post that "Woodlawn itself is often affectionately referred to as the 33rd county of Ireland." While there are loads of Irish pubs (the essential rules of Irish pub and drinking etiquette may come in handy), Woodlawn also has Irish food and produce stores, Irish butchers, and an Irish culture center, more accurately representing the diversity of establishments found in any run-of-the-mill town in Ireland.

Little Ireland is centered on two streets, Katonah in Woodlawn and McLean in Yonkers — cleverly dubbed the "Emerald Mile" — the area has proved attractive to staycation visitors and New Yorkers seeking a less commercialized version of St. Patrick's Day each March. Woodlawn is about an hour subway ride from Union Square, and with its friendly atmosphere, rich cultural heritage, and abundance of Irish-owned businesses, it's a worthwhile detour for travelers in the Big Apple. At the very least, you can expect a decent pint of Guinness.