One Of NYC's Best Hidden Gems Is An Irish Neighborhood With Tasty Restaurants And A Vibrant Culture
As arguably the world's most famous cultural melting pot, New York City is known for fostering communities that function as microcosms of nation states. The likes of Little Italy and Chinatown are among the better known New York diaspora, but the quiet residential neighborhood of Woodlawn is a hidden gem that makes a unique addition to a New York itinerary, giving you the chance to visit the Emerald Isle without schelpping across the Atlantic. Affectionately known as "Little Ireland," the neighborhood extends from the northern tip of the Bronx seamlessly into the southern edge of Yonkers, but you won't know the difference in this walkable cross-border part of town.
An Irish neighborhood outside Ireland could easily descend into beer-swilling Leprechaun clichés. But Woodlawn avoids this because of its Irish population and long history of Irish immigration. As if to reinforce that point, a local coffee shop owner told the New York Post that "Woodlawn itself is often affectionately referred to as the 33rd county of Ireland." While there are loads of Irish pubs (the essential rules of Irish pub and drinking etiquette may come in handy), Woodlawn also has Irish food and produce stores, Irish butchers, and an Irish culture center, more accurately representing the diversity of establishments found in any run-of-the-mill town in Ireland.
Little Ireland is centered on two streets, Katonah in Woodlawn and McLean in Yonkers — cleverly dubbed the "Emerald Mile" — the area has proved attractive to staycation visitors and New Yorkers seeking a less commercialized version of St. Patrick's Day each March. Woodlawn is about an hour subway ride from Union Square, and with its friendly atmosphere, rich cultural heritage, and abundance of Irish-owned businesses, it's a worthwhile detour for travelers in the Big Apple. At the very least, you can expect a decent pint of Guinness.
The lively culture of Little Ireland in New York
Straddling New York City and Yonkers, the "City of Seven Hills," Woodlawn is a little ways from the beaten track. It feels more like a small town than a neighborhood in one of the world's great megacities, and though the woods and glades from which Woodlawn takes its name have been built upon, there remains much to be charmed by. The streets are framed by trees and clapboard townhouses, plus red-brick and stone buildings housing pubs, restaurants, shops, and butchers.
Though areas in this neighborhood feel quaint, Woodlawn is a vibrant and welcoming corner of NYC. St. Patrick's Day is a fun time to visit — and it ensures you'll avoid the chaos of Fifth Avenue and its wild parade. Bar hop along Katonah and McLean, sampling Guinness, Irish whiskies, and seasonal specials from the pub kitchens. There's a parade on the Saturday nearest St. Patrick's Day, the Yonkers St. Patrick's Day Parade, which runs along McLean Avenue. Year-round, you'll find a lively atmosphere in the pubs thanks to the ubiquity of trad and session music nights, and live Irish and international sporting events on TV. The Aisling Irish Community & Cultural Center is another community hub, offering classes in Irish music, language, and dance.
The point being, Little Ireland feels authentic, a trait many people crave when deciding where to visit. Where else in America could you eat fresh soda bread for breakfast, browse a mini market for Irish goods like Tayto crisps and Barry's Tea, dine on a shepherd's pie, and slurp numerous pints of the black stuff, and do it all on the same street?
Pull up a stool at an Irish pub or restaurant in Little Ireland, New York
There are some things you can expect in your meals when visiting Ireland, like belly-busting breakfasts, and meat-and-potato dinners. Here, Little Ireland reverts to type. The Paddock, with 4.7 stars on Google Review and a menu plucked straight from an Irish kitchen, it's a great place to kick off the day. Order a full Irish breakfast or a slight variation called an Ulster fry, primarily eaten in Ireland's northern counties. Don't skip trying a soda farl, a thick, slightly aerated Irish flatbread that's best enjoyed with eggs and breakfast meats sandwiched in the middle. Want breakfast back home? Swing by The Butcher's Fancy for authentic house-made Irish sausages — they even sell a "Breakfast Bundle" that includes black pudding, Irish breakfast sausage and bacon rashers, imported Irish butter, and brown bread.
The Irish Coffee Shop on McLean has been a hub of the Irish immigrant community for over 30 years. Alongside a cup of joe, try a sweet treat, like a fruit scone or raspberry cream puff. The Irish Coffee House also serves lunch and dinner, with classics including bacon and cabbage and fish and chips. Though a jack of all trades, The Irish Coffee Shop has maintained a high level of quality, with 4.6 stars across more than 600 Google reviews.
Pubs including Rambling House, McKeon's Bar & Restaurant, Mulligan's Fireside Pub, and The Burren also score well on user-review sites. At these establishments you'll variously find live music, sporting events on big-screen TVs, pub grub menus (with some Irish foodstuffs), and Irish-Americans enjoying "the craic" — Irish slang for a fun time and good conversation. Rory Dolan's on McLean might be the pick of the bunch. A pub, restaurant, and caterer, it has won awards from OpenTable and Tripadvisor. Ultimately, how Irish you find Woodlawn will be influenced by your familiarity with the motherland. But as one resident told the New York Post, it's the closest you'll get "without buying a plane ticket."