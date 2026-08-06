Under An Hour From Allentown Is New Jersey's Town With Quaint Shops, Tasty Eats, And Victorian Charm

A burbling river cuts through the streets, past shrubs and leafy canopies. Red-brick structures peek out from behind the trees, while stately, gabled homes display their manicured lawns and pretty porches. Sounds like a scene straight out of England, yet this pretty picture lies much closer to home — in the town of Belvidere, New Jersey, less than an hour east of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Belvidere was incorporated in 1845, but planned before the first building was made — a rarity in most post-colonial settlements, which typically sprang up in sprawling, unorganized layouts. Streets, houses, and important administrative buildings were carefully laid out and constructed in the classic Victorian style. The town's historic district features Gothic Revival, Italianate, Queen Anne, and other architectural styles. The result is a district with an intentional aesthetic reminiscent of English towns and villages.

However, what sets Belvidere apart isn't its history, but its present. Whereas other towns may have let their Victorian structures fall into disrepair, eventually replacing them with newer, sleeker structures that lacked the frills and whimsy, Belvidere has made a point of preserving its historic architecture. This has earned the Belvidere Historic District a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. One of the town's buildings, the Warren County Courthouse, was also recently featured on a nationwide list by LoveDesign of beautiful public buildings, thanks to its classic red-brick build and dramatic, two-story white portico. "Belvidere has more Victorian homes per square mile than any other place in New Jersey, and it's only one and a half square miles," writes Christopher Kruk, a town resident, for Homes.com.