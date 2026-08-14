Washington's Ranch Resort A Few Miles From The Canadian Border Is A Scenic Cowboy Escape For Fly Fishing

Few images are more quintessential Americana than the cowboy and the fly-fisherman. Immortalized and romanticized in books, movies, art, and historic lore, these icons continue to draw travelers to the wide open spaces where horseback riding, cattle wrangling, and fishing for rainbow trout from waist-deep running waters aren't just part of the past — they're part of modern trip itineraries and resort offerings. Bull Hill Guest Ranch, located in Northeastern Washington just south of British Columbia, Canada, is an all-inclusive, picture-perfect place that offers all these activities and more across its 50,000 acres, inviting guests to live out their dude-ranch, "A River Runs Through It" dreams.

Although America's Frontier has long been a popular theme, modern arts and cultural products like the television series "Yellowstone" and Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour have cycled "cowboy core" back to the top of the zeitgeist. In 2025, CN Traveler reported on a resurgence of dude ranch and cowboy-themed destinations, and National Geographic accurately predicted 2025 as a banner year for "frontier tourism," a travel trend that has continued well into 2026, with numerous studies evaluating the best American Neo-Western revival getaways.

Nestled among the verdant greenery of the Pacific Northwest, surrounded by the cedars, aspens, and cottonwoods of the Colville National Forest, Bull Hill Guest Ranch is a 4th-generation family-run operation — a working cattle ranch since 1903 and open to guests since 1995. In its modern iteration, it's open May to November, and offers an all-inclusive, overnight chance for visitors to experience what it'd be like to be a working cowpoke. Seven small, two-story Western-themed cabins with punchy names like "Lonesome Dove" and "Gunsmoke" offer cozy accommodations for up to six people each, with wood-burning stoves, covered front porches, and lofted beds. For a more rustic romance, glamp in one of the heated canvas safari-style tents atop wooden platforms.