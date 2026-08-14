Washington's Ranch Resort A Few Miles From The Canadian Border Is A Scenic Cowboy Escape For Fly Fishing
Few images are more quintessential Americana than the cowboy and the fly-fisherman. Immortalized and romanticized in books, movies, art, and historic lore, these icons continue to draw travelers to the wide open spaces where horseback riding, cattle wrangling, and fishing for rainbow trout from waist-deep running waters aren't just part of the past — they're part of modern trip itineraries and resort offerings. Bull Hill Guest Ranch, located in Northeastern Washington just south of British Columbia, Canada, is an all-inclusive, picture-perfect place that offers all these activities and more across its 50,000 acres, inviting guests to live out their dude-ranch, "A River Runs Through It" dreams.
Although America's Frontier has long been a popular theme, modern arts and cultural products like the television series "Yellowstone" and Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour have cycled "cowboy core" back to the top of the zeitgeist. In 2025, CN Traveler reported on a resurgence of dude ranch and cowboy-themed destinations, and National Geographic accurately predicted 2025 as a banner year for "frontier tourism," a travel trend that has continued well into 2026, with numerous studies evaluating the best American Neo-Western revival getaways.
Nestled among the verdant greenery of the Pacific Northwest, surrounded by the cedars, aspens, and cottonwoods of the Colville National Forest, Bull Hill Guest Ranch is a 4th-generation family-run operation — a working cattle ranch since 1903 and open to guests since 1995. In its modern iteration, it's open May to November, and offers an all-inclusive, overnight chance for visitors to experience what it'd be like to be a working cowpoke. Seven small, two-story Western-themed cabins with punchy names like "Lonesome Dove" and "Gunsmoke" offer cozy accommodations for up to six people each, with wood-burning stoves, covered front porches, and lofted beds. For a more rustic romance, glamp in one of the heated canvas safari-style tents atop wooden platforms.
Activities and all-inclusive experiences at Bull Hill Guest Ranch
Although Montana has a reputation for some of the best dude ranches to live out a Western fantasy, visitors say what sets Washington's Bull Hill Guest Ranch apart is its highly personalized experience, affirmed by its many repeat guests. Each booking group is assigned a wrangler who customizes daily experiences, from diet-friendly menus to adaptable activities. All food and beverages are included, and visitors chow down on hearty, homemade meals, scratch-cooked desserts, and unlimited snacks served family-style at the communal Cookhouse. This social center also serves cocktails and draft beer, and provides games, campfires, and other activities, from scavenger hunts to line dancing, helping to foster friendships and relaxing evenings. Two community hot tubs are also available 24-7.
Wranglers help outfit each guest with their own horse for trail rides and cattle roping throughout the week. If you don't want to spend four hours in the saddle herding cows, no problem. Take a leisurely trail trek to stunning views overlooking the Columbia River instead, known in this region as Lake Roosevelt. From novices to experienced hands, wranglers will ensure you get the support you need to saddle up like an old hand.
Outdoors adventures don't stop with horses. Bull Hill Guest Ranch guests have exclusive access to private Ansaldo Lake, stocked with hefty rainbow trout for catch-and-release stillwater fly-fishing. Fish from the ranch's fishing dock or on paddleboards and rowboats available to borrow. Guests are encouraged to bring their own fly-fishing gear, however, as the ranch does not provide it. Guided charters are available as add-ons to the all-inclusive experience, and nearby, Lake Roosevelt and the Columbia River are known as world-class fly-fishing destinations.
Getting to Bull Hill Guest Ranch and accommodation options
Beyond cattle wrangling, horseback riding, and fly-fishing, popular pastimes for the part-time guest-hands at Bull Hill Ranch include trap or skeet shooting, stargazing, hiking, and birdwatching. Borrow mountain or e-bikes for the hilly terrain, and bring your own floaties for swimming in the lake. A small gift and sundries shop sells necessities, plus Bull Hill Guest Ranch-branded merchandise.
Between legitimate ranch work and lots of outdoor play, you'll be glad to wind down in the comfort of elevated cowboy lodgings come sundown, and each cabin comes with a covered front porch and Adirondack chairs overlooking the ranch and scenic Rocky Mountain vistas beyond. At its maximum capacity, Bull Hill Guest Ranch can host up to 35 guests, so you can make new friends while still enjoying remote wilderness and plenty of privacy. Oh, and the ranch is dog-friendly! As one Google reviewer put it, here, you'll "Arrive a guest, leave a friend."
Though it's about 30 miles from town, Bull Hill Guest Ranch is situated in Kettle Falls, Washington's remote lakeside city and secret fishing paradise, about 108 miles north of Spokane, its nearest international airport (GEG), and 350 miles northeast of Seattle. The ranch's 55,000 acres border Canada (the ranch is about 6 miles south of the border) and continue to operate as a working beef cattle ranch while also providing its seasonal hospitality. The ranch does not provide transportation service from the airport, so visitors should plan to drive, rent a vehicle, or arrange their own car service. "Whether you are a cowboy [or] cowgirl, city slicker, or someone who has always wondered what it is like to be on a ranch, I highly suggest checking out Bull Hill Guest Ranch," writes travel blogger Tammilee Tips. "There is truly something for everyone."