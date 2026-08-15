Canada's Spectacular, Lesser-Known Park Filled With Close To 100 Lakes Is An Outdoor Lover's Dream

Running up through the spine of Canada from the U.S. border to the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan is the country's prairie heartland, long sought out for its fertile plains and abundant sunshine. In the north of the province, where the prairies give way to boreal forest, sits a sprawling park whose spectacular scenery belies the fact that it's not well known beyond Saskatchewan. Called Lac La Ronge Provincial Park, it has almost 100 lakes, backcountry camping and fishing opportunities, and miles of hiking and cross-country skiing trails slicing through the forest. It also hosts Saskatchewan's oldest building, the mid-19th century Holy Trinity Anglican Church, and Nistowiak Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in the province.

Lac La Ronge takes its name from the large glacial lake in the heart of the park. Coming from a French term meaning "the chewed," it was likely named by Francophone fur traders who observed beavers chewing trees around the water's edge. The eponymous lake is by far the largest, beset with islands and peninsulas and points and bays, but there are dozens more within the park.

Though encompassing more than 336,000 hectares — making it larger than Yosemite — more than half of Lac La Ronge Provincial Park is submerged under water. And the water is where visitors are likely to end up, whether it's canoeing, fishing, or kayaking on the rapids; watching the thundering falls; hiking between the lakes; or sitting by the lakeshore admiring the towering conifers or aurora borealis enlivening the night sky. Other scenic lakeside provincial parks in Saskatchewan, like Blackstrap, are closer to civilization. But serious outdoor lovers should consider traveling deeper into the province to discover Lac La Ronge.