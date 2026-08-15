Canada's Little Village With Lake Fun Is A Historic Charmer With Unique Shops And Camping
Forget British Columbia's buzzing metropolises. This Canadian province has charming villages to explore, like Silverton, home to a population of around 200 summer residents and even fewer in winter. Nestled along Slocan Lake, Silverton is a remote retreat and the smallest municipality in British Columbia. This Slocan Valley destination, surrounded by blue water and views of Valhalla Provincial Park's Selkirk Mountains, offers lake and camping fun. Despite its rural location, Silverton has a few unique shops and establishments you'll want to check out as you explore the village — but first, let's get to know Silverton better.
The village dates back to 1892, though it wasn't incorporated until 1930. Silverton's namesake is reportedly the famed Colorado town, and similarly, it also has a mining past. Visitors can immerse themselves in this history at Silverton's Outdoor Mining Museum, found at the Silverton Gallery, a historic structure from the early 1900s. Here, visitors will find an assortment of tools and other relics placed on the grassy lawn of this former school. Examples include drills and compressors. Visitors can also download a guided walking tour that explains how these items were once used online. Uniquely, these objects are not just from Silverton, but from other places in the Slocan Valley, including Sandon. Additionally, visitors can stop by the Fingland Cabin, located across from the Silverton Gallery, to view an authentic 19th-century residence that once belonged to a miner.
Outdoor activities in Silverton, British Columbia
Today, Silverton is perhaps better known for its outdoor offerings, with Slocan Lake providing plenty of fun. At Cooper's Beach, visitors can take a dip in this body of water and admire the heavenly scenery of the Slocan Valley. As the shore is rocky, prospective swimmers should consider wearing water shoes or sandals to protect their feet. Plus, visitors can embark on a paddling adventure to Valhalla Provincial Park, where sneaky porcupines are reportedly damaging hikers' cars. Valhalla Provincial Park is across Slocan Lake. From Silverton, paddlers can journey to nearby destinations like Sandpoint Beach or Sharp Creek Campsite.
Don't have your own equipment? Kayak and canoe rentals are available in the area, including at Smiling Otter Canoe & Kayak in Slocan, about a 25-minute drive away from Silverton. The village's boat launch is at Silverton Campground. This is an affordable and scenic site where visitors can set up their tents or trailers. "The lakeside campground is on the smaller side, but that's exactly what makes it so cozy and relaxing. It's absolutely worth the trip and the stay," explains a review from Google. While it has minimal amenities and electricity, it does have direct access to Slocan Lake, as well as forest and mountain views.
As of this writing, nightly rates start at under $25, and keep in mind that it is cheaper to stay at Silverton Campground's Creekside Campground, located a block away from Slocan Lake's shores. Silverton Campground is typically only open from May to October, coinciding with summer and fall, some of the best seasons for outdoor activities in British Columbia. Reservations can be made on the village's official website. If interested, lakeside cabins and cottages are listed on Airbnb.
Shoppingg in Silverton, British Columbia
Campers and visitors can stock up on goods, gifts, and more at Silverton's unique shops on Lake Avenue (aka Highway 6). Silverton General Store is housed in a renovated structure from 1897 and looks like something out of an old Western film. Its curated aisles are lined with antiques and local art (think postcards, pottery, and poetry books). Additionally, there are snacks, fresh produce, and, in the basement, used kids' clothing for sale. It even features a laundromat and an eatery, serving bagels and other baked goods. "Whether you're grabbing lunch, a sweet treat, or looking to buy something locally made, this store is a must-visit," reads a review on Google.
Silverton General Store's hours change depending on the season. For the most up-to-date information, head to Instagram. For fashionistas, there's Caravan Company Goods. The shop sells clothing and accessories with boho vintage vibes, with reviewers on Google writing that it has a variety of items, some secondhand. For its latest offerings, check Caravan Company Goods' Facebook. Next door is Silverton Camp Cafe. You can grab a bite to eat at this historic venue (typical menu items include quiches and paninis), though it also doubles as a gift shop. "The art and local items for sale ticked all my tourist boxes," wrote one individual on Google.
Aside from enjoying Slocan Lake and Silverton's shops, you could explore Sandon, one of Canada's once-thriving destinations that are still worth visiting today. It's less than 30 minutes away in the Valley of the Ghosts, which might have more abandoned towns than anywhere else in North America. Note that Silverton is a little over an hour away from West Kootenay Regional Airport (YCG). Located in Castlegar, it offers non-stop flights to and from Vancouver.