Canada's Little Village With Lake Fun Is A Historic Charmer With Unique Shops And Camping

Today, Silverton is perhaps better known for its outdoor offerings, with Slocan Lake providing plenty of fun. At Cooper's Beach, visitors can take a dip in this body of water and admire the heavenly scenery of the Slocan Valley. As the shore is rocky, prospective swimmers should consider wearing water shoes or sandals to protect their feet. Plus, visitors can embark on a paddling adventure to Valhalla Provincial Park, where sneaky porcupines are reportedly damaging hikers' cars. Valhalla Provincial Park is across Slocan Lake. From Silverton, paddlers can journey to nearby destinations like Sandpoint Beach or Sharp Creek Campsite.

Don't have your own equipment? Kayak and canoe rentals are available in the area, including at Smiling Otter Canoe & Kayak in Slocan, about a 25-minute drive away from Silverton. The village's boat launch is at Silverton Campground. This is an affordable and scenic site where visitors can set up their tents or trailers. "The lakeside campground is on the smaller side, but that's exactly what makes it so cozy and relaxing. It's absolutely worth the trip and the stay," explains a review from Google. While it has minimal amenities and electricity, it does have direct access to Slocan Lake, as well as forest and mountain views.

As of this writing, nightly rates start at under $25, and keep in mind that it is cheaper to stay at Silverton Campground's Creekside Campground, located a block away from Slocan Lake's shores. Silverton Campground is typically only open from May to October, coinciding with summer and fall, some of the best seasons for outdoor activities in British Columbia. Reservations can be made on the village's official website. If interested, lakeside cabins and cottages are listed on Airbnb.