Ohio's Largest Artificial Lake Is An Outdoor Paradise With Fishing, Boating, And Coastal Vibes
Traveling across the rolling farmlands of western Ohio, one may be surprised to find a massive lake with distinctly coastal vibes, despite being hundreds of miles from the ocean, which serves as the state's major hub for fishing, boating, and watersports. The lake in question is Grand Lake in northwest Ohio, and it's not only the largest man-made lake in the Buckeye State but was also the largest such lake in the world when it was first created in the 1840s.
Its full name is Grand Lake St. Marys, and this 13,500-acre water body was made for a variety of commercial activities, including ice harvesting and commercial fishing. Additionally, the lake was also the site of some of the world's earliest offshore oil drilling platforms. Then, at the onset of the 20th century, the commercial purposes of Grand Lake began to fade, and the recreational use of the lake began.
The lake's evolution from a commercial center to a recreational escape has continued throughout the past century. Today, its coastal vibe is induced by rows of colorful cottages and lakeside restaurants. In particular, Boardwalk Village is filled with pastel-colored homes that seem as if they are in the Bahamas, Florida Keys, or other tropical beach destinations, making Grand Lake an ideal vacation destination for those who enjoy spending time on or near the water but don't want to make the trip to the ocean.
Fishing, boating, and watersports abound on Grand Lake
Grand Lake is especially popular among anglers, as it offers high-quality fishing for a variety of species. Largemouth bass, bluegill, walleye, yellow perch, and catfish are just a few of the species anglers can fish for in these waters. The lake is also considered one of the top lakes in Ohio for catching crappie. Spring is typically the best time to catch crappie on Grand Lake, although anglers are able to experience good action for various species throughout the summer and even into winter, when ice fishing is a popular activity. The lake provides plenty of access for anglers, too. The Ohio State Parks Department maintains seven public boat ramps scattered about the lake and a public fishing area on the west side of the lake. Numerous other fishing access points exist around the perimeter of the lake as well. On the opposite shore, fishermen can enjoy a full-service marina with rental boats, boat ramps, and fishing piers.
The lake is also extremely popular with boaters and watersport enthusiasts for a few reasons. Its size is an obvious benefit, as it allows plenty of room for numbers of boats. Secondly, unlike many Ohio lakes, it does not have a horsepower restriction, meaning speedboats and high-powered ski boats are all welcome. However, the lake's size, coupled with a 300-foot no-wake zone around the entirety of its 52-mile shoreline, leaves kayakers, paddleboarders, and sailboats plenty of room to get away from the high-speed traffic. The lake also features a variety of boat-up restaurants.
Grand Lake offers plenty to do on land as well
Not all the fun around Grand Lake is on the water. In fact, several places along the shoreline are renowned for birding, nature watching, and other outdoor activities. Chief among those is Grand Lake St. Marys State Park – one of Ohio's oldest state parks – where visitors enjoy a variety of activities throughout the year, including hiking, nature watching, birding, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. For those wishing to overnight near the lake, the state park also offers rental cabins as well as a variety of camping options ranging from full-hookups to primitive campsites.
The towns surrounding the lake offer plenty of things to do, too. Celina is a lakefront city with local shops and peaceful vibes located in the northwest corner of the Grand Lake. There, visitors will find a number of boutiques and shops to peruse, as well as a well-established array of restaurants. Throughout the year, the city also hosts numerous events, including the annual Celina Lake Festival, which is held each July. There are also plenty of hotels for overnight stays. On the opposite side of the lake, the quaint town of Saint Marys is rich in history and boasts a variety of shops, restaurants, museums, and historical sites. Additionally, while traveling around the lake by boat or car, visitors can view three different lighthouses along the lake shore.
Although Grand Lake is in Ohio, the closest commercial airport and major city is Fort Wayne, Indiana — a dynamic and underrated Midwest city. Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is exactly 50 miles or about an hour's drive away from Celina, with Downtown Fort Wayne just a few miles farther.