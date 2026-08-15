Ohio's Largest Artificial Lake Is An Outdoor Paradise With Fishing, Boating, And Coastal Vibes

Traveling across the rolling farmlands of western Ohio, one may be surprised to find a massive lake with distinctly coastal vibes, despite being hundreds of miles from the ocean, which serves as the state's major hub for fishing, boating, and watersports. The lake in question is Grand Lake in northwest Ohio, and it's not only the largest man-made lake in the Buckeye State but was also the largest such lake in the world when it was first created in the 1840s.

Its full name is Grand Lake St. Marys, and this 13,500-acre water body was made for a variety of commercial activities, including ice harvesting and commercial fishing. Additionally, the lake was also the site of some of the world's earliest offshore oil drilling platforms. Then, at the onset of the 20th century, the commercial purposes of Grand Lake began to fade, and the recreational use of the lake began.

The lake's evolution from a commercial center to a recreational escape has continued throughout the past century. Today, its coastal vibe is induced by rows of colorful cottages and lakeside restaurants. In particular, Boardwalk Village is filled with pastel-colored homes that seem as if they are in the Bahamas, Florida Keys, or other tropical beach destinations, making Grand Lake an ideal vacation destination for those who enjoy spending time on or near the water but don't want to make the trip to the ocean.