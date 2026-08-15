One Of Grand Teton National Park's Most Scenic Drives Offers The Chance To See Roaming Bison And Mountain Views
If your bucket list reads something like a day out on the American frontier, then Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park is sure to deliver. Tucked into the northwest corner of the state, this is where the mighty Tetons soar 7,000 feet above a valley peppered with lakes and grassy meadows. From river floats to cross-country skiing to hiking, there are umpteen ways to explore the reserve, but some say there's nothing that can beat the Scenic Park Loop Road — all 42 gasp-inducing miles of it — when it comes to intros.
As the name implies, the journey forms a neat circle within the Grand Teton National Park. It does that by stringing together two separate roads: The Teton Park Road to the west and a long section of U.S. Route 191 to the east. You can complete the whole thing in under 2 hours if you keep driving, but therein lies the challenge. Tempting pitstops await at every corner, including overlooks where the camera will be clicking at visions of the snow-touched Tetons reflected in shimmering lakes and rivers, and even places where you can watch bison strutting across the plains.
You've got three potential start points for this adventure. One is at Moose, under 20 minutes' drive north of the year-round tourist haven of Jackson Hole. Two more are on the north side of the loop, at Moran, where U.S. 287 joins 191, and Jackson Lake Junction, where the Teton Park Road leads south from U.S. Route 191. Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) is a tempting arrival point for fliers — it offers domestic connections to cities like New York and San Francisco, and sits just 7 minutes off the Scenic Park Loop Road itself! Be sure to plan ahead, however, as many roads in the park are closed seasonally — including a large section of this epic loop in the winter.
View you'll never forget on the Scenic Park Loop Road
From the very first moment you embark on the Scenic Park Loop Road, you'll be treated to incredible views. Going counterclockwise from the southerly Moose start point means rumbling up alongside the Snake River as the Tetons rise on one side and Mount Leidy looms on the other. Less than 6 miles in, you'll be itching to pull over at the Teton Point Turnout, where info signs let you unpick the millions of years of geological history that formed this mighty range. Also notice the tongues of glaciers draped over the high peaks in the distance!
Only 3 more miles and you'll find yourself at the fabled Snake River Overlook. Just as the name implies, the crystal-clear Snake River bends elegantly just below, framing the distant mountains with watery meanders and dashes of forest. You'll be standing right where the iconic photographer-come-conservationist Ansel Adams stood way back in the 1940s, gazing at the same great peaks that inspired one of his iconic shots of the Tetons.
Farther north again, where the Scenic Park Loop Road prepares to zag southwards, the Oxbow Bend Overlook offers a fine finale on this leg of the trip. The National Park Service hails it as one of the most iconic viewpoints in the whole reserve for its striking head-on angle toward Mount Moran, which is often mirrored in the water before you. Try to time this one for the early morning — past visitors writing on Google say that the sunrises here are simply spectacular, and that crowds gather fast.
Wildlife along the way on the Scenic Park Loop Road
As if ridiculous panoramas of the Snake River and the gnarled top of Grand Teton aren't enough to get you planning a drive along the Scenic Park Loop Road, the trip also offers up wildlife viewing opportunities. That's an especially tempting prospect, as the park is home to an assortment of beautiful animals — from bison and black bears to moose and pine martens, there are plenty of reasons to bring a good pair of binoculars along for your excursion.
The Highway 191 section of the loop road even passes through one of the region's top bison viewing locations: Elk Ranch Flats. An erstwhile ranch, the low-lying fields here provide the perfect grazing place for the largest land animals on the continent. In fact, bison sightings are common along about half of the 191 segment of the loop road, just south of Moran Junction, and herds even regularly attempt to cross the asphalt, stopping traffic in the most Wyoming way possible.
The National Park Service picked out several other prime wildlife watching spots along the loop. This includes the riverside pull-off at Oxbow Bend, where the flowing water has been known to host pelicans and river otters. Plus, there are several detours to make around the ethereal and beautiful Jenny Lake just off Teton Park Road, whether that's the hike up Cascade Canyon to see rare pika, an adorable type of alpine rodent, or a jaunt up the wooded ridge of Timbered Island for glimpses of antelope and elk on the plains below.