One Of Grand Teton National Park's Most Scenic Drives Offers The Chance To See Roaming Bison And Mountain Views

If your bucket list reads something like a day out on the American frontier, then Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park is sure to deliver. Tucked into the northwest corner of the state, this is where the mighty Tetons soar 7,000 feet above a valley peppered with lakes and grassy meadows. From river floats to cross-country skiing to hiking, there are umpteen ways to explore the reserve, but some say there's nothing that can beat the Scenic Park Loop Road — all 42 gasp-inducing miles of it — when it comes to intros.

As the name implies, the journey forms a neat circle within the Grand Teton National Park. It does that by stringing together two separate roads: The Teton Park Road to the west and a long section of U.S. Route 191 to the east. You can complete the whole thing in under 2 hours if you keep driving, but therein lies the challenge. Tempting pitstops await at every corner, including overlooks where the camera will be clicking at visions of the snow-touched Tetons reflected in shimmering lakes and rivers, and even places where you can watch bison strutting across the plains.

You've got three potential start points for this adventure. One is at Moose, under 20 minutes' drive north of the year-round tourist haven of Jackson Hole. Two more are on the north side of the loop, at Moran, where U.S. 287 joins 191, and Jackson Lake Junction, where the Teton Park Road leads south from U.S. Route 191. Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) is a tempting arrival point for fliers — it offers domestic connections to cities like New York and San Francisco, and sits just 7 minutes off the Scenic Park Loop Road itself! Be sure to plan ahead, however, as many roads in the park are closed seasonally — including a large section of this epic loop in the winter.