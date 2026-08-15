Maine's Underrated Lake State Park Is A Secluded Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Trails
Smack-dab in the middle of Maine — literally two miles from the geographic center of the state — Peaks-Kenny State Park straddles a quiet corner of Sebec Lake. Here, so many things to love about Maine's Highlands meet in one location, including a sandy beach overlooking the expansive lake, deep wooded trails, bragging-rights views of Borestone Mountain, and several types of fish to go after in waters that run up to 155 feet deep, per OnWater. The giant boulders and head-scratching artwork? There's an explanation for those, too, which really help Peaks-Kenny State Park overdeliver for visitors who take the time to explore.
Peaks-Kenny State Park is located in Dover-Foxcroft, a 2.5 hour drive from Portland and less than an hour from Bangor. For some, this area might be a pitstop deep into the North Maine Woods, where National Geographic notes there are more moose than people. After all, Peaks-Kenny State Park sits just south of Maine's 100-Mile Wilderness. However, at just 839 acres in size, it's a more digestible dose of the Maine Highlands far too many people drive right past.
As one of many lakes carved out during the Ice Age, Sebec Lake, its shores, and the surrounding mountains are home to massive boulders — glacier erratics — that sit so firm even trees have to grow roots around them (via Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry). The Bangor Daily News reported that a Maine artist even creatively designed picnic tables that appear permanently attached to the rocks and wrapped around trees to embrace this heritage. These gems line the 10 miles of trails that wind through Peaks-Kenny State Park.
An adventure picnic in the Maine Highlands
The longest trail in Peaks-Kenny State Park is Brown's Point at 3.4 miles. For those who can keep a secret, it's helpful to know that the turnaround point is a water access point without the crowds that might be found at the beach. Mountain explorers will want to head up the Birch Mountain Ledge Trail, which features about 2.6 miles of wooded bliss. This hike is less of a summit and more of an immersive wooded experience. However, late fall and winter hikers get rewarded with some views that aren't blocked by the leaves. Two shorter trails, each less than half a mile, cover the shoreline and the woods around the campsites, per the Peaks-Kenny State Park Guide.
With easy trails, a sandy beach on a mile of shoreline, and those epic Borestone Mountain views in the distance, it's tempting to turn a day trip into an overnight excursion. In fact, Peaks-Kenny State Park made the list of Maine's hands-down best state parks for camping, even if it's not internationally recognized as one of the world's best camping destinations. Spaces are abundant, with 56 to choose from, but those can book up quickly since the locals love this park. TripAdvisor reviews rave about the campsites, including one that noted, "Campsites are large and roomy... The amenities were the best I have seen. Clean and spacious showers with plenty of hot water. Water faucets near every campsite."
Go fishing for more fun on Sebec Lake
Only a mile of Sebec Lake's 50 miles of shoreline sits along Peaks-Kenny State Park, but that still opens the opportunity to fish all day and then camp under the stars. Sebec Lake's fishing gems are wild landlocked salmon and togue, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Check the weekly fishing report to help find the hot spot places to cast. Since the fish love cold water, spring and fall are the best seasons for anglers.
Maine's open water fishing laws for inland waters apply here — Piscataquis County is in the North Zone. Ice fishing season runs from mid-January to mid-March, with ice out on Sebec Lake usually in late April. A boat launch at Greeley's Landing and paddle rentals at the park make it easy to use Peaks-Kenny as a basecamp for exploring the waters beyond.
A few housekeeping notes about Peaks-Kenny State Park: The staffed season runs from May 15 through October 1, but even when the gates close for winter and spring, walk-ins are welcome for day-use. A daily fee for adults is about $7 at the time of writing. Summer visitors should know that Dover-Foxcroft, Maine's underrated town full of old-school charm and nature escapes, also hosts the annual Whoopie Pie Festival in June, which could lead to bigger crowds at the state park.