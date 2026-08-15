Maine's Underrated Lake State Park Is A Secluded Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Trails

Smack-dab in the middle of Maine — literally two miles from the geographic center of the state — Peaks-Kenny State Park straddles a quiet corner of Sebec Lake. Here, so many things to love about Maine's Highlands meet in one location, including a sandy beach overlooking the expansive lake, deep wooded trails, bragging-rights views of Borestone Mountain, and several types of fish to go after in waters that run up to 155 feet deep, per OnWater. The giant boulders and head-scratching artwork? There's an explanation for those, too, which really help Peaks-Kenny State Park overdeliver for visitors who take the time to explore.

Peaks-Kenny State Park is located in Dover-Foxcroft, a 2.5 hour drive from Portland and less than an hour from Bangor. For some, this area might be a pitstop deep into the North Maine Woods, where National Geographic notes there are more moose than people. After all, Peaks-Kenny State Park sits just south of Maine's 100-Mile Wilderness. However, at just 839 acres in size, it's a more digestible dose of the Maine Highlands far too many people drive right past.

As one of many lakes carved out during the Ice Age, Sebec Lake, its shores, and the surrounding mountains are home to massive boulders — glacier erratics — that sit so firm even trees have to grow roots around them (via Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry). The Bangor Daily News reported that a Maine artist even creatively designed picnic tables that appear permanently attached to the rocks and wrapped around trees to embrace this heritage. These gems line the 10 miles of trails that wind through Peaks-Kenny State Park.