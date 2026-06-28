The World's 9 Best Camping Destinations
According to an Environmental Research study, the typical Canadian adult spent roughly 87% of their time indoors in 2025. With stats like those, there is no debate that we currently exist in an interior era. Sometimes, you just want to get back into the depths of nature with a good old-fashioned camping trip. Of course, there is always the option of simply propping up a tent in the nearest patch of forest you can find, and that is always a fun, low-effort way to go. However, planning a trip to one of these nine incredible camping destinations around the world is the move if you want to take your outdoor adventure to the next level.
The Islands team initially wanted to uncover super famous places to camp globally by researching the most-visited natural areas where camping is allowed. Then, we also sourced lesser-known gems by scouring Reddit posts that gave the inside scoop straight from real visitors on their favorite locations, specific campsites, and their offerings. After compiling a rough list, we narrowed it down further by gathering opinions, tips, and experiences from former guests at these camping destinations to determine the very best ones overall, from expansive regions to iconic national parks.
1. Patagonia (Argentina and Chile)
While many people have a clear vision of their idyllic camping trip in their mind, there are actually lots of different ways to achieve this goal, whether you want an organized campground with all the bells and whistles or a more free-form experience without much human contact. If the latter is more your taste, you should seriously consider wild camping in Patagonia. This South American region, split between Chile and Argentina, is one of the best places to camp for varied landscapes with everything from mountainous areas to glaciers and bright blue lakes.
While places like Patagonia's most dramatic national park, Parque Nacional Laguna San Rafael, do require advance planning for camping packages, there are plenty of other spots across the region where wild camping is totally welcome and common. The idea of venturing out to be at the mercy of Patagonia's nature alone can sound intimidating, but many former campers have found it a beautiful travel experience.
One individual in r/WildernessBackpacking wrote, "I spent 3 months in Patagonia last spring and did a lot of wild camping and never had to hire a guide. Parque Nacional Patagonia is fantastic, and I highly recommend the Aviles Valley through hike. Otherwise, there is plenty of public land with a plethora of multi-week treks you can find using this service."
2. Landmannalaugar (Iceland)
While many of the world's most stunning camping destinations require expensive reservations months ahead of time, one of the major benefits of spending time around Landmannalaugar inside Iceland's Fjallabak Nature Reserve is that you won't encounter that issue nearly as much.
Since this spot is much less crowded than attractions like Iceland's Blue Lagoon, Landmannalaugar can offer both authenticity and simplicity for camping. As one individual explained in r/VisitingIceland, "There is plenty of room for camping at Landmannalaugar. No need to book ahead, just pay the rangers when you arrive." Despite this lovely level of ease, you still get world-class views of some of Iceland's most unique landscapes from here.
Since the area is volcanic, it offers very colorful, one-of-a-kind surroundings, with plenty of hikes that offer an even closer look at the scenery. Something important to keep in mind, though, is that it is quite rural out there, and you'll want to pack appropriately to avoid common clothing mistakes when visiting Iceland. For example, visitors should always bring extra layers for when the temperature drops, as well as waterproof gear like a rain shell and sturdy boots.
3. Banff National Park (Canada)
Banff National Park is a treasure trove of natural wonders waiting to be experienced by campers. Out there in the rugged Canadian Rockies, you'll find everything from hiking trails with frozen waterfalls along the way to a picturesque turquoise lake that's often called the most beautiful in the country. In addition to the scenic wonders, there are plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife in their natural habitat at Banff National Park, including goats, bison, lynx, and more.
While it's true that Banff can provide that rustic charm that most campers are searching for, you don't necessarily have to give up access to all your creature comforts when you opt for this camping destination in Canada.
As one person broke down in r/nationalparks, there are plenty of campgrounds, such as Tunnel Mountain and Whistlers, with easy access to bigger cities like Banff and Jasper. Banff also offers a range of camping options to suit your budget and comfort level, including A-frame cabins, ready-to-go campsites, and designated backcountry camping spots. If you ever need a break from the outdoors with a bit of pampering, Banff National Park even has a hotel with a spa and high-end restaurant.
4. Tasmania (Australia)
Australia is a natural wonderland to explore, but the particularly vast island off the country's south coast, Tasmania, is especially spectacular for camping. Between the mix of rainforests, glacial lakes, and an array of beaches available in Tasmania, you can have a complete assortment of camping experiences in this single destination. A big draw to camping around Tasmania is that many of the non-wilderness camping facilities in the national parks don't require a booking ahead of time, and in fact, many of the complimentary spots don't even allow reservations.
When it comes to finding these campsite jackpots across the island, a person in r/tasmania recommended "Grab the Wikicamps app, it's only 99 cents these days, you can set the filter to 'free' to find the free ones..." for the most up-to-date information on the locations you're planning on setting up camp. While this can feel like a crazy travel hack, the compromise is that you have to be super prepared for a camping trip to Tasmania. You don't want to make any of the most common camping clothing mistakes, like neglecting to pack comfortable layers or bringing subpar shoes when you're in this type of arduous environment.
5. Isle of Arran (Scotland)
Campers in search of a destination with plenty of opportunities for coastal wild camping should consider a visit to the Isle of Arran in Scotland. According to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, wild camping is completely allowed without a permit as long as you're responsible and only use small tent gear.
One person broke down the general expectations for campers in r/arran, stating, "Whilst wild camping, on most beaches in Scotland, is allowed, campers should be mindful of where their tent is located, cooking, toilet facilities, etc. It would be very, very unfair to others if you defecate/ urinate/ leave toilet paper anywhere a person might see, smell, come in contact with. "
One of the amazing aspects of camping around the Isle of Arran is that this territory is small enough to visit multiple spots in just a single trip, and there are plenty of places to simply set up camp along the beach. For travelers who want to stay somewhere a little more developed, another individual in r/wildcampingintheuk also recommended opting for a local campsite, such as Glen Rosa Campsite.
If you go wild camping, though, make sure you do your research to avoid beginner camping mistakes on your trip that could be a huge problem in a remote spot like Arran. Some of the most crucial ones include things like neglecting to pack lighting equipment and forgetting to read up on your destination's fire rules (for example, fires aren't allowed in many of Arran's beach camping locations).
6. Khao Sok National Park (Thailand)
Everyone thinks of all the stunning beaches and temples to discover in Thailand when they're planning a trip to the country, but it can also be a world-class camping destination for nature-loving, adventurous spirits. This is largely thanks to Khao Sok National Park, the 739-square-kilometer park in southern Thailand with dense rainforest and the vivid waters of Cheow Lan Lake.
If you're not in the mood to plan every fine detail of your camping excursion, Khao Sok National Park can also help out on that front, too. One visitor in r/ThailandTourism suggested booking a three-day trip package with Our Jungle Camp, which included exciting activities in the park, such as safaris and a lake house stay, saving precious planning time.
Another thing to keep in mind when you're camping in Khao Sok is that you're sharing the space with a variety of wildlife, so you need to be extra careful. As one visitor explained in r/Thailand, "Elephants can be dangerous, especially at night. Otherwise, it's mostly annoying night hornets (only south Thailand), leeches and bees. Some good boots are, of course, recommended for the Malayan pitviper."
7. The Dolomites (Italy)
Italy is already an iconic travel destination, but the northern Dolomites put it on the map as a camping haven. The spectacular topography of this Italian region is unlike anything else in the world, which is likely why this area alone received around 34 million tourists back in 2022. There are so many cool experiences tucked away in this region as well, from hiking trails that bring you to little-visited Italian towns to taking a boat out on the pristine Pragser Wildsee Lake.
The Dolomites region is so renowned that it's even acknowledged as a UNESCO site for its one-of-a-kind alpine landscapes. With all this notoriety surrounding the Dolomites, though, the price of visiting here even as a camper has steepened greatly in recent years. So, this is definitely more of a lavish camping destination given the price tag.
Additionally, there are very strict camping rules around the Dolomites. According to one person in r/hiking, you could get hit with fines of more than 3,000 Euros and even get all your valuable camping gear taken away by authorities if you're caught setting up a campsite in the wrong location. Planning your trip ahead of time and booking a campsite well in advance is an absolute must here, especially if you're going to be around during the high season from July through August.
8. Zion National Park (United States)
With the abundance of gorgeous places to camp across the United States, Zion National Park in Utah still stands out for its otherworldly mix of sandstone canyons, beautiful waterways, and desert terrain. There is no shortage of places to stop and appreciate the breathtaking scenery across Zion National Park, either. Its distinctive biodiversity has turned Zion into one of the most heavily visited national parks in the country, drawing more than five million visitors every year who come to take in the western region and many of whom plant roots to camp for a few nights.
There are three official campsites within Zion National Park — two of them less remote and great for families, and another that's about an hour deeper into the park for serious campers. One knowledgeable poster in r/camping clarified, "The two main campgrounds in the park (South and Watchman) are far away from being dispersed camping but they are close to the visitor center, entrance, and shuttles into the main canyon. There is Lava Point up Kolob Terrace Rd, but that's an hour drive to the main entrance, which is open seasonally, and has six primitive sites."
Beyond the striking surroundings, there are 68 different types of mammals living in Zion National Park, so there's a good chance you could spot anything from a bighorn sheep to a fox on a camping trip here. Note that reservations and a Wilderness Permit are required for the campsites in the national park, and the most popular ones can fill up six months in advance.
9. Lake Motosu (Japan)
While it takes a high degree of dedication and preparation to become one of the 200,000 people who climb Mount Fuji every year, there are plenty of other ways to appreciate this geological attraction that require far less strenuous hiking. One of the best is spending the night camping underneath its gaze on Lake Motosu. Located less than two hours outside of Tokyo, this is the very deepest of the Fuji Five Lakes and totally enveloped in prime camping spots. It can also be a very cost-effective way to experience this piece of Japanese culture.
One former visitor broke down their complete costs after road-tripping to Lake Motosu and staying at Koan Campsite, writing in r/laidbackcamp, "$300 for the rental car. $75 in tolls. $30 in gas. $150 for the rental gear. $25 for the campsite reservation. So about $580? 🥲 Definitely worth it. I'm going to look back on this experience for the rest of my life. Not cheap though, but a small price to pay for such awesome memories." After all it's true that money comes and goes, but the mornings you spent waking up to the sunrise with Mount Fuji in the distance is forever.
In addition to the unbeatable view, the other big benefit of camping on Lake Motosu is the lake itself. There are all types of family-friendly activities to participate in right from the shores near your campsite. Some of the most beloved things to do on the lake include kayaking, windsurfing, and stand-up paddle-boarding.
10. Sossusvlei (Namibia)
Camping enthusiasts can have the chance to feel like they've been dropped smack dab in the middle of Mars at Sossusvlei in Namibia. This area, secluded in Namib-Naulut National Park, consists of clay and salt deposits surrounded by fiery-colored sand dunes. The highest of these sand dunes, aptly named Big Daddy, stands at a towering 325 meters. These landscapes give the impression that you're extremely isolated in Africa's nature, particularly when the sun goes down, and Sossusvlei transforms into one of the best stargazing destinations on Earth thanks to its inky-black skies.
One of the best ways to feel even freer in this environment is to rent a four-wheel-drive car to traverse the desert. Visitors can even book a fully equipped vehicle with camping gear, advice on the best routes, and local guidance for a self-guided safari. This can be an excellent way to see the wide variety of animals that roam Sossusvlei, such as geckos, black-backed jackals, and even ostriches.
It's true that renting a four-wheel-drive vehicle to set off into the open expanse of the Sossusvlei desert can be invigorating. However, it's absolutely crucial to be well prepared when you choose this camping destination and plan to venture out alone. As one person divulged in r/Namibia, "Be sure to drive a 4X4 and watch the weather reports. I was there a few weeks ago and got trapped by the flooding on the roads."