The World's 9 Best Camping Destinations

According to an Environmental Research study, the typical Canadian adult spent roughly 87% of their time indoors in 2025. With stats like those, there is no debate that we currently exist in an interior era. Sometimes, you just want to get back into the depths of nature with a good old-fashioned camping trip. Of course, there is always the option of simply propping up a tent in the nearest patch of forest you can find, and that is always a fun, low-effort way to go. However, planning a trip to one of these nine incredible camping destinations around the world is the move if you want to take your outdoor adventure to the next level.

The Islands team initially wanted to uncover super famous places to camp globally by researching the most-visited natural areas where camping is allowed. Then, we also sourced lesser-known gems by scouring Reddit posts that gave the inside scoop straight from real visitors on their favorite locations, specific campsites, and their offerings. After compiling a rough list, we narrowed it down further by gathering opinions, tips, and experiences from former guests at these camping destinations to determine the very best ones overall, from expansive regions to iconic national parks.