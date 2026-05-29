Maine's Hands-Down 9 Best State Parks For Camping

Maine is the northernmost point of the eastern United States, with some of the region's most rugged and pristine wilderness areas to accompany that distinction. Much of Maine's interior protects some of the largest woodland preserves in the northeast, as well as many of the wildest peaks in the Appalachian Mountains. On the coast, Maine has an equally magnificent shoreline, epitomized by iconic destinations like Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor. Altogether, Maine's epic scenery provides quite the backdrop to some unforgettable camping adventures. And though you can find terrific campgrounds in Acadia and other National Park Service sites, Maine's impressive state park system has even more opportunities for experiencing the state's great outdoors overnight.

Camping is available at several Maine state parks, with different overnight options in each. Conveniently, the Maine state parks with top campgrounds are largely spread out across many of the state's scenic areas, giving campers something of a buffet of outdoor settings to choose from. With so many options and locations at hand, choosing just one Maine camping adventure can seem daunting, especially given the spectacular views each state park campground offers. And while no single Maine state park is the obvious "best," many of these park campgrounds have specific amenities, scenery, and experiences that stood out for previous campers. Based on a combination of available camping options, scenery, amenities, and reviews on popular camping sites like TheDyrt.com, these nine Maine state parks have the best overnight camping opportunities.