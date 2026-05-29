Maine's Hands-Down 9 Best State Parks For Camping
Maine is the northernmost point of the eastern United States, with some of the region's most rugged and pristine wilderness areas to accompany that distinction. Much of Maine's interior protects some of the largest woodland preserves in the northeast, as well as many of the wildest peaks in the Appalachian Mountains. On the coast, Maine has an equally magnificent shoreline, epitomized by iconic destinations like Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor. Altogether, Maine's epic scenery provides quite the backdrop to some unforgettable camping adventures. And though you can find terrific campgrounds in Acadia and other National Park Service sites, Maine's impressive state park system has even more opportunities for experiencing the state's great outdoors overnight.
Camping is available at several Maine state parks, with different overnight options in each. Conveniently, the Maine state parks with top campgrounds are largely spread out across many of the state's scenic areas, giving campers something of a buffet of outdoor settings to choose from. With so many options and locations at hand, choosing just one Maine camping adventure can seem daunting, especially given the spectacular views each state park campground offers. And while no single Maine state park is the obvious "best," many of these park campgrounds have specific amenities, scenery, and experiences that stood out for previous campers. Based on a combination of available camping options, scenery, amenities, and reviews on popular camping sites like TheDyrt.com, these nine Maine state parks have the best overnight camping opportunities.
Aroostook State Park
Aroostook State Park, Maine's first state park, provides campers with stunning forest scenery just outside of the northern Maine town of Presque Isle, where lake shorelines meet the North Maine Woods. Arookstook's campground has 30 campsites and two group camping areas, small enough for privacy and tranquility overnight in the park's gorgeous woodlands.
Reviews on TheDyrt.com describe the site as "very spacious" and "quiet." Aroostook State Park is also a premier Maine lake getaway, with abundant views from Echo Lake and Quaggy Jo Mountain.
Lily Bay State Park
Lily Bay State Park features 90 campsites for both tents and RVs, right on the shores of Maine's Moosehead Lake, with scenery to match. TheDyrt.com reviews describe the park as the "best of the Moosehead Lake region" and note that you can launch your kayak right from the campground.
Moosehead Lake is the largest lake in Maine, so Lily Bay campers have plenty of opportunities for paddling, fishing, and swimming. Lily Bay also offers campers miles of scenic trails through the pristine Longfellow Mountains.
Lake St. George State Park
Another terrific Maine lakeside camping spot is Lake St. George State Park. Located on the shores of the titular lake about an hour south of Bangor, Lake St. George State Park's 38-site campground has attached showers, dump stations, and potable water, plus access to boat rentals, cafes, and playgrounds.
Early-bird campers can experience the impeccable sunrise views, or enjoy a cozy, grassy woodland with plenty of lovely forest views. Writing on TheDyrt.com, one past Lake St. George camper describes the campground as "nice and clean," with campsites that are conveniently "flat for tents."
Camden Hills State Park
The name "Camden Hills" is not a misnomer. Camden Hills State Park features picturesque coastal mountains overlooking Maine's Penobscot Bay, particularly the 1,385-foot Mount Megunticook and the 800-foot Mount Battie. The park has 107 campsites that reviewers on TheDyrt.com describe as "spacious" and "a great home base for ... exploring the Camden/Rockland area."
Campers have access to hot showers, drinking water, and electric hookups. The campground also connects to 30-plus miles of sightseeing trails. Notably, the Mount Battie summit hike culminates in panoramic views of the town of Camden and Penobscot Bay.
Warren Island State Park
Being on an island off Penobscot Bay, Warren Island State Park requires a boat to access. However, if you are willing to pay the $20 mooring fee, you can enjoy the remote Warren Island State Park's pristine island camping in a rare East Coast wilderness setting.
Warren Island's 12 campsites sit amidst a serene spruce forest near the 70-acre island's dream-like coastline. Though (understandably) primitive, the campsites come equipped with grills, fire pits, and picnic tables. A TheDyrt.com reviewer praises the park as "always beautiful and tons of fun."
Lamoine State Park
Located on Frenchman's Bay in DownEast Maine, Lamoine State Park is next to the better-known Acadia National Park — and visitors get front-row views of Acadia's Mount Desert Island right from Lamoine's shores. The state park replicates Acadia's campgrounds without its national park crowds. The 55-acre park includes 62 individual campsites and two group campsites, equipped with picnic tables and fire rings. Campers can walk to the park's beach, boat launch, and trails. Reviewers consistently praise Lamoine's "beautiful setting" close to Acadia, plus the campground's admirable degree of "cleanliness and upkeep."
Cobscook Bay State Park
Located near the U.S.-Canada border, Cobscook Bay State Park contains marvelous displays of evergreen-lined shores, islands, and tidal pools. After Warren Island, Cobscook Bay may offer the most secluded camping experiences in Maine's unadulterated woodlands. The park currently has over 100 campsites, including several right next to the water.
As of 2026, much of Cobscook Bay's campground is closed for renovations. However, future guests can expect improved bathrooms and modernized amenities in an otherwise untouched forest. Even before these infrastructure improvements, TheDyrt.com reviewers celebrated Cobscook Bay's campground as "beautiful," "peaceful," and "quiet."
Peaks-Kenny State Park
Peaks-Kenny State Park sits on the shores of the 6,800-acre Sebec Lake, notable for its deep, clear waters. It also has exceptional views of Maine's mountains, particularly the popular hiking destination of Borestone Mountain.
The state park has 56 campsites surrounded by old-growth forests, several miles of trails, and a day-use beach. Campsites come equipped with a picnic table and a fireplace, with showers, toilets, dump stations, drinking water, and firewood stores nearby. Reviews on TheDyrt.com likewise praise Peaks-Kenny's spacious sites, peacefulness, and family-friendly amenities.
Baxter State Park
The magnificent, 200,000-acre Baxter State Park is notable for containing Maine's highest point, the 5,269-foot Mount Katahdin. Beyond its central mountain, Baxter State Park is also a centerpiece of the North Maine Woods — the largest undeveloped forest in the Eastern U.S.
Baxter State Park's camping options include 10 different campgrounds, which offer tent sites, cabins, bunkhouses, and backcountry camping. The park's South Branch Pond, Trout Brook Farm, and Nesowadnehunk Field have received high ratings on TheDyrt.com — and with the many unforgettable views available to campers, it's not hard to see why!