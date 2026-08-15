Near Nagasaki Is One Of Japan's Oldest National Parks With Peaceful Islands, Mountain Views, And Hot Springs
Japan is a country that is teeming with stunning nature, a rich culture with deep-rooted traditions, advanced infrastructure, and, not to mention, a delicious food scene. While many first-timers head to the "Golden Route" cities of Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, there's a peaceful national park near Nagasaki that has scenic islands, mountain views, and hot springs to explore.
Designated in 1934, Unzen-Amakusa National Park was one of the first national parks established in Japan and remains one of the country's oldest protected areas as a UNESCO Global Geopark. The park is known for its volcanoes, geothermal features, mountainous landscape, and surrounding archipelago. Originally established as Unzen National Park, it was expanded in 1956 to include the nearby Amakusa region, leading to its current name.
Located on the west side of Kyushu Island, Unzen-Amakusa lies across the Nagasaki, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima prefectures. The park is divided into two parts — the Shimabara Peninsula with Mount Unzen and the Amakusa Islands — so visiting both requires additional travel between them (in the form of a 30-minute ferry crossing). Unzen Onsen, the park's primary gateway, can be reached in one hour by car from either Nagasaki Airport (NGS) or the city of Nagasaki.
Explore Unzen-Amakusa's mountain views and hot springs
Much like Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, Japan's most popular national park with breathtaking trails and mountain views, Unzen-Amakusa National Park boasts landscapes that are just as visually appealing. Located along the Shimabara Peninsula and the peaceful Amakusa archipelago — made up of approximately 120 islands – each area offers two very different, but equally beautiful, landscapes. The Shimabara Peninsula is known for its dramatic volcanic scenery, while the Amakusa islands are surrounded by calm waters, scenic coastlines, and a relaxed atmosphere, making the region a diverse and enjoyable place to explore.
One of the standout features of Unzen-Amakusa is its stunning mountain views. With 20 volcanic peaks dotted throughout the Unzen area, visitors are treated to breathtaking scenery in every direction. Mount Unzen, an active volcano, stands tall in the center of the park. Due to Unzen-Amakusa's location along numerous fault lines, the terrain continues to shift even today, showing just how powerful Mother Nature can be. The most recent volcanic formation, Mount Heisei-Shinzan, was formed during Mount Unzen's eruption in the 1990s and is completely off-limits to hikers. Curious travelers can still enjoy views of this natural wonder by climbing Mount Fugen. If hiking isn't your thing, take the scenic Unzen Ropeway cable car to the summit from the Nita Pass observatory for less than $10 as of this writing.
After a day of hiking and exploring Unzen-Amakusa's volcanic landscapes, take in the steamy atmosphere of the park's many hot springs. Jigoku Onsen, or "Hell Onsen," can be viewed up close, with winding walkways leading visitors through the geothermal landscape. At 1,300 years old, Obama Onsen is known for its unique blend of volcanic gases, seawater, and groundwater. For less than $7 (as of this writing), visitors can join a guided tour of the Obama Onsen, where you'll learn about what life is like living in an active volcano zone, as well as getting to soak your feet when the tour concludes.
Unzen-Amakusa's islands and the best time to visit
Over 47 million years ago, volcanic activity shaped what is now the Amakusa island area. Today, these islands offer peaceful waters, diverse marine life, and colorful coral reefs waiting to be explored by snorkelers. You may even spot colorful subtropical fish, such as sapphire devil damselfish and blacksaddle goatfish. One of the best ways to experience the tranquility of the Amakusa portion of the national park is by kayak, gliding across the water while keeping an eye out for Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins. Guided kayak tours offer a unique perspective of the lush islands.
According to Takahisa Horimatsu, a ranger in Unzen-Amakusa National Park, when you visit will determine the climate, as well as the landscape, you experience. When speaking of the best time to visit with Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Horimatsu says, "The hot spring area of the park remains relatively cool, making it a great summer getaway. Late spring (mid-May) to early summer (early June) is azalea season in the park and these flowers are stunning in full bloom." He goes on to explain that winter is best for tasting the region's vegetables in local restaurants and Japanese ryokan. Just make sure when dining out that you know these five Japanese restaurant rules that American tourists break within the first 10 minutes.
When it comes to deciding how long to stay to fully experience all that Unzen-Amakusa has to offer, three to four days is ideal. This allows visitors to explore at a relaxed pace, with time to dedicate a day to hiking, another to island hopping, and a third to discovering the region's many hot springs. While traveling through Japan, explore even more of the most luxurious destinations to soak in natural hot springs.