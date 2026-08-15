Near Nagasaki Is One Of Japan's Oldest National Parks With Peaceful Islands, Mountain Views, And Hot Springs

Much like Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, Japan's most popular national park with breathtaking trails and mountain views, Unzen-Amakusa National Park boasts landscapes that are just as visually appealing. Located along the Shimabara Peninsula and the peaceful Amakusa archipelago — made up of approximately 120 islands – each area offers two very different, but equally beautiful, landscapes. The Shimabara Peninsula is known for its dramatic volcanic scenery, while the Amakusa islands are surrounded by calm waters, scenic coastlines, and a relaxed atmosphere, making the region a diverse and enjoyable place to explore.

One of the standout features of Unzen-Amakusa is its stunning mountain views. With 20 volcanic peaks dotted throughout the Unzen area, visitors are treated to breathtaking scenery in every direction. Mount Unzen, an active volcano, stands tall in the center of the park. Due to Unzen-Amakusa's location along numerous fault lines, the terrain continues to shift even today, showing just how powerful Mother Nature can be. The most recent volcanic formation, Mount Heisei-Shinzan, was formed during Mount Unzen's eruption in the 1990s and is completely off-limits to hikers. Curious travelers can still enjoy views of this natural wonder by climbing Mount Fugen. If hiking isn't your thing, take the scenic Unzen Ropeway cable car to the summit from the Nita Pass observatory for less than $10 as of this writing.

After a day of hiking and exploring Unzen-Amakusa's volcanic landscapes, take in the steamy atmosphere of the park's many hot springs. Jigoku Onsen, or "Hell Onsen," can be viewed up close, with winding walkways leading visitors through the geothermal landscape. At 1,300 years old, Obama Onsen is known for its unique blend of volcanic gases, seawater, and groundwater. For less than $7 (as of this writing), visitors can join a guided tour of the Obama Onsen, where you'll learn about what life is like living in an active volcano zone, as well as getting to soak your feet when the tour concludes.