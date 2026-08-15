Iowa's Less-Crowded State Park With Secluded Campsites And Scenic Trails Is Just Over An Hour From Des Moines

While many assume the Hawkeye State is mostly flatland like its neighboring state of Nebraska, many portions of Iowa are hilly with diverse ecosystems that make up over 70 state parks and recreation areas. In west-central Iowa, a less-crowded state park invites visitors to explore its woodlands and lounge on its quiet lakeshores. Established in 1938, Springbrook State Park has served as a local nature escape to unwind and unplug. Just over an hour from Des Moines, this accessible 930-acre state park, as outlined by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, is completely free to visit.

The park's 17-acre lake supports water recreation like swimming, fishing, boating, and paddling. This makes it a great destination for lakeside camping, with secluded campsites available in the warmer months from April 1 to October 31. There are also two reservable shelters with tables and grills for day trips and special events. With over 12 miles of scenic trails for hiking, biking, and birdwatching, visitors can spot Iowa's local flora and fauna while navigating through rolling hills, mature woods, wildflowers, and prairies. Leashed dogs are welcome in the park, including the campground for overnight stays.

Given its proximity to the state's capital, Springbrook State Park is a great stop for those road tripping through the Midwest or looking for unique ways to cross Iowa off their state travel list. Out-of-state travelers should fly into Des Moines International Airport (DSM) and travel west by car. Cell service is limited in the park, so prepare ahead of time before visiting or camping. For travelers who do not wish to camp, there are lodging options scattered across the small towns in the surrounding areas with the most availability back toward Des Moines. Consider the time of year when planning your trip, as there are seasonal activities like hunting and snowmobiling also permitted in the park.