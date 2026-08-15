Iowa's Less-Crowded State Park With Secluded Campsites And Scenic Trails Is Just Over An Hour From Des Moines
While many assume the Hawkeye State is mostly flatland like its neighboring state of Nebraska, many portions of Iowa are hilly with diverse ecosystems that make up over 70 state parks and recreation areas. In west-central Iowa, a less-crowded state park invites visitors to explore its woodlands and lounge on its quiet lakeshores. Established in 1938, Springbrook State Park has served as a local nature escape to unwind and unplug. Just over an hour from Des Moines, this accessible 930-acre state park, as outlined by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, is completely free to visit.
The park's 17-acre lake supports water recreation like swimming, fishing, boating, and paddling. This makes it a great destination for lakeside camping, with secluded campsites available in the warmer months from April 1 to October 31. There are also two reservable shelters with tables and grills for day trips and special events. With over 12 miles of scenic trails for hiking, biking, and birdwatching, visitors can spot Iowa's local flora and fauna while navigating through rolling hills, mature woods, wildflowers, and prairies. Leashed dogs are welcome in the park, including the campground for overnight stays.
Given its proximity to the state's capital, Springbrook State Park is a great stop for those road tripping through the Midwest or looking for unique ways to cross Iowa off their state travel list. Out-of-state travelers should fly into Des Moines International Airport (DSM) and travel west by car. Cell service is limited in the park, so prepare ahead of time before visiting or camping. For travelers who do not wish to camp, there are lodging options scattered across the small towns in the surrounding areas with the most availability back toward Des Moines. Consider the time of year when planning your trip, as there are seasonal activities like hunting and snowmobiling also permitted in the park.
Hike scenic and wildlife-rich nature trails in Springbrook State Park
If you plan to hike in Springbrook State Park, make sure to come prepared with binoculars as birdwatching and wildlife spotting is active along its trails. There are opportunities to spot local species like deer, foxes, coyotes, beavers, racoons, and muskrats. There are periodic deer hunts held in the park for herd control. Birdwatching is especially lively in the spring and fall months as birds migrate through the area. 160 bird species have already been logged in eBird with confirmed sightings in Springbrook State Park, including orioles, blue jays, hawks, warblers, and vireos. "Lots of wildlife to experience. Vultures aplenty. Red starts, gold finches, cardinals and cat birds very abundant in the campground. Saw a few woodpeckers and heard many. Lots of coyotes howling at dusk. An owl was hooting at night," a Google reviewer affirmed.
Springbrook State Park offers several lakeside hiking trails of varying lengths and terrain through forests and ravines, including the Springbrook Lake Trail, Prairie Ridge Trail, Woodland Connector Trail, and the Ridge and Ravine Trail. The Springbrook State Park Loop provides 3.1 miles of scenic hiking along the lake and through forested hills. "No problems with mud because the trail is well maintained. Saw pheasants, deer, coyote, and a pelican. Wonderful trail," one AllTrails user said.
For families or those with limited time, the 1.4-mile Springbrook Education Center is a short leisurely walk through flat prairie and wildflowers. "Nice walk around the lake. Did a couple laps and heard tons of birds. Saw chipmunks, raccoon, and a couple people walking dogs. Very serene," one hiker shared. For similar wildlife-filled hiking opportunities in the northeast section of the state, visit Coon Creek Wildlife Management Area, Iowa's rarely visited protected forest that is teeming with wildlife and hiking trails.
Stay overnight in lakeside campsites at Springbrook State Park
Springbrook State Park houses secluded campsites for both tent and RV camping. The campground is equipped with electrical hookups, showers, bathrooms, a playground, and a dump station. Visitors can also stay at the Sherburne House, a four-bedroom multifamily cabin that comfortably sleeps up to 14 people. Meanwhile, camping reservations are recommended and available online. "Such a beautiful place to camp and I can't wait to bring my family here for more fun. Whole park is very well maintained from the grass to the restrooms/showers. [Sightseeing] was amazing, how the deer would stand there and look at you as if you [were] in their way. Highly recommend to everyone," a Google reviewer said.
Campers can take a dip in the park's refreshing waters at the lake's designated swimming area. They can also enjoy a relaxing picnic or sunbathe on Springbrook Beach at the lakeshore. "We love the beach here, one of the cleanest lakes around!" a Google user confirmed. For more lake swimming just 40 minutes south, be sure to check out Lake Anita State Park, a scenic lake park with camping, a swim beach, and trails.
With two boat ramps, boaters and paddlers can navigate the state park's lake and Racoon River. Anglers can also enjoy fishing on the lake, which has two fishing docks and three fishing jetties to catch a variety of local species. "Nice place for a small park, good fishing (bluegills nice size, medium bass, crappie OK size, nice channel cats), small boat access, trails, campground, adjacent to small river fishing and boat ramp with healthy catfish population and plentiful minnows to net," a Google local guide shared. After you complete your outdoor adventure in Springbrook State Park, hop on over to 'the entertainment capital of Iowa' in Altoona.