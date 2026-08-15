North America's Largest Marine-Life Amusement Park Is A Texas Gem Blending Coasters And Animal Interactions

In the hot Texas sun, spending a day somewhere with an orca pool, a river raft ride, and a roller coaster certainly has a nice ring to it. There's one place you can get all three on a single ticket: SeaWorld San Antonio. Covering more than 400 acres, SeaWorld San Antonio is the largest of SeaWorld's three U.S. locations by area and the largest theme park centered around marine life in North America, according to Visit San Antonio. The park combines marine-life encounters with thrill rides, making it a flexible stop for a full day of fun. You can get in the water with beluga whales and dolphins, then walk over to ride a roller coaster (including the longest wooden coaster in Texas). The park sits on San Antonio's far west side, about a 20-minute drive from Downtown, traffic depending. In a state that has more amusement parks than California or Florida, SeaWorld still stands out — it's currently got the top spot in Tripadvisor's ranking of water and amusement parks in Texas.

If you remember SeaWorld as primarily a place for animal shows, today's San Antonio park is more ride-heavy and education-focused. Since opening in the late 1980s, the park has added more and more roller coasters and other rides to its mix, per MySanAntonio. That was partly in response to backlash after the 2013 documentary "Blackfish," which intensified criticism of SeaWorld's treatment of orcas, and the chain shifted more towards educational encounters and attractions, as reported by CBS News. SeaWorld San Antonio added the rescue-themed Wave Breaker coaster in 2017 — still a favorite for visitors, holding 4.5 stars from Google Maps reviewers. Nevertheless, the park has plenty of marine-life experiences, from beluga whales and dolphins to sea lions, alongside its lineup of coasters and rides.