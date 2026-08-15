Washington's Historic Beach Park Has A Forest, Stylish Houses, And A Scenic Spot For Swimming And Paddling

Meydenbauer Bay is one of the most beautiful spots in the city of Bellevue, Washington, and the best way to see it is to walk the pier. This little inlet lies on the western edge of this affluent city of about 150,000, and you'll see why this place was named "Bellevue," French for "beautiful view." The pier, also known as Rondeau Wharf, stretches into the water, but its walkway bends into a graceful crescent. The design mimics the curvature of the shoreline and invites people to stand in the middle of the action. On warm days, Meydenbauer Bay is frenetic with watercraft; kayaks, sailboats, powerboats, and water-skiers all maneuver around this arcing walkway. And it's all free and open to the public.

This is the quiet magic of Meydenbauer Bay Park, a small patch of forested green space on the edge of Lake Washington. Bellevue stands across the lake from Seattle, and from Meydenbauer's beach, you can clearly see the shores of the big city, just a little over 3 miles to the west. This proximity played an important role in Bellevue's founding, as did this scenic little harbor. Today, visitors come here in summer to tan on the beach, cool off in the shallows, and paddle the circumference of the bay.

Some folks love these views so much that they've permanently settled around Meydenbauer. These aren't your everyday homebuyers, though: Just to the northwest is Medina, Washington's secret suburb known as an oasis for billionaires. The magnificent houses that stipple these shores list for millions — even tens of millions — of dollars. Most of us couldn't imagine living in one of these modernist domiciles nestled in Douglas firs. Luckily, admiring them is free.