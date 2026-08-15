Washington's Historic Beach Park Has A Forest, Stylish Houses, And A Scenic Spot For Swimming And Paddling
Meydenbauer Bay is one of the most beautiful spots in the city of Bellevue, Washington, and the best way to see it is to walk the pier. This little inlet lies on the western edge of this affluent city of about 150,000, and you'll see why this place was named "Bellevue," French for "beautiful view." The pier, also known as Rondeau Wharf, stretches into the water, but its walkway bends into a graceful crescent. The design mimics the curvature of the shoreline and invites people to stand in the middle of the action. On warm days, Meydenbauer Bay is frenetic with watercraft; kayaks, sailboats, powerboats, and water-skiers all maneuver around this arcing walkway. And it's all free and open to the public.
This is the quiet magic of Meydenbauer Bay Park, a small patch of forested green space on the edge of Lake Washington. Bellevue stands across the lake from Seattle, and from Meydenbauer's beach, you can clearly see the shores of the big city, just a little over 3 miles to the west. This proximity played an important role in Bellevue's founding, as did this scenic little harbor. Today, visitors come here in summer to tan on the beach, cool off in the shallows, and paddle the circumference of the bay.
Some folks love these views so much that they've permanently settled around Meydenbauer. These aren't your everyday homebuyers, though: Just to the northwest is Medina, Washington's secret suburb known as an oasis for billionaires. The magnificent houses that stipple these shores list for millions — even tens of millions — of dollars. Most of us couldn't imagine living in one of these modernist domiciles nestled in Douglas firs. Luckily, admiring them is free.
Spend a summer day at Meydenbauer Bay
Meydenbauer Bay Park — just one of Bellevue's many waterfront parks situated on Lake Washington — is a lynchpin of Bellevue's dynamic recreation scene, and the wooded setting feels farther from downtown than it is. The main entrance is just a couple of blocks from Old Bellevue, a commercial district full of shops and restaurants. The park is crisscrossed with paths and terraces, which cut through 10 acres of coniferous woods. Douglas firs surge all around these walkways, and their spiked tops decorate the shores around the bay as well, sprouting up between luxury homes.
For swimming, the main beach is a small swathe of sand, just large enough for a few dozen visitors to catch rays and wade out. The fresh water can get decently warm in summer (reaching the mid-70s Fahrenheit), and a lifeguard is posted here from late June to early September. For paddlers, Best Kayak Rentals is a cooperative just east of the beach and pier; kayaks are stored in an attractive boathouse, and visitors can rent canoes and stand-up paddle boards as well. This is the perfect way to survey the varied architecture of Meydenbauer's mansions, and if you have time and energy, you're welcome to venture into the wider lake.
The bay also has historic significance: Meydenbauer Bay is named after William Meydenbauer, a German immigrant and baker in Seattle. In 1869, Meydenbauer rowed a boat across the lake, claimed the land as his own, and built a cabin. This bold step opened the door for other settlers in search of homesteads, and the small town of Bellevue was formed.
Getting to Meydenbauer Bay Park and where to stay
Meydenbauer is easy to get to from downtown Bellevue, and it's especially convenient for visitors on foot. The city is highly rated for its walkability, and the route here is delightful on sunny days (although rain is pretty common in this part of Washington). You're just a short amble from the sprawling Bellevue Downtown Park and the city's popular retail district; many visitors come to this world-class shopping mecca on the other side of Lake Washington to escape Seattle's crowds, and Meydenbauer Bay makes for a tempting detour. If you do drive, note that parking can get competitive around the park.
Bellevue is packed with nearby hotels, though most of them are high-end chains and can charge several hundred dollars per night. Unlike William Meydenbauer, you no longer have to row across the lake from Seattle – drive here from the Space Needle in about 20 minutes. If you've never spent time in Bellevue before, this little bay is a great place to lay anchor.