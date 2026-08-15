Canada's Stunning Coastal Park Is A Pristine Getaway For Beach Beauty And Shoreline Hikes

While Nova Scotia has plenty of storied maritime towns and buzzing cities big and small, its coastal regions are often the main event for travelers visiting the province. Indeed, the peninsula's famed access to some of the most stunning beaches and rocky stretches earned it the title of Canada's "ocean playground." Despite its contained size (it is Canada's second-smallest province), Nova Scotia looks after more than 140 provincial parks (an even more impressive figure when you consider that the much larger Manitoba has only 93). Located on the province's pristine Eastern Shore, southwest of Sheet Harbour, Taylor Head Provincial Park particularly stands out for its shoreline hiking trails and untouched beaches stretching for miles along its unique shape.

Taylor Head Provincial Park's peculiar shape, consisting of a 4-mile stretch of sand snaking into the ocean, is one of its unique features, contributing to secluded rocky coves, smooth white beaches, and crystal-clear waters. While the park's sandy beaches make for tranquil boardwalk strolls and chilly swims, keen hikers also have access to almost 9 miles of trails, crossing some of the park's most scenic spots. Accompanying beautiful beaches are a plethora of wildlife and bird life and open, wind-swept vistas over the Atlantic Ocean reflecting the park's more rugged nature.

Despite its secluded location, Taylor Head is still easy to reach from the province's main hubs. Nova Scotia's capital, Halifax, is located about 65 miles west, via a panoramic, 90-minute drive along Marine Drive (Route 7), and the park is just 57 miles from the popular tourist attraction of Sherbrooke Village.