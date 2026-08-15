Asia's Best City To Visit In 2026 Isn't Tokyo Or Bangkok

I visited Kyoto many times during the years I lived in Japan, but it took me a while to understand what all the fuss was about. At first I thought it was touristy and pretentious, and I was dispirited to see how many beautiful old buildings had been razed and replaced with concrete and steel. But I'm happy to admit I was a little hasty in my summation of Japan's ancient capital. And when it was named Travel + Leisure's best city in Asia — and second worldwide — to visit in its World's Best Awards for 2026, I thought it was more than worthy of the accolade.

Often it's frenetic Asian megacities like Tokyo and Bangkok that take the spoils in such awards, so it's nice to see Kyoto come out on top. Kyoto was founded in A.D. 794, under the name Heian-kyō, and it remained the capital until the imperial household was moved to Tokyo in 1868. Kyoto is still considered Japan's cultural heartland, and it's the traditional trappings of the city that Travel + Leisure noted in their reasons to visit: the "ryokan" (inns), centuries-old Nishiki Market, solemn Buddhist temples, and serene and silent bamboo groves.

While history is a good reason to visit Kyoto — 17 historic sites have been given UNESCO World Heritage Status — it would be a mistake to think of the city only in terms of its ancient intrigue. It hosts some excellent modern museums, including the world's only Nintendo Museum, the Kyoto International Manga Museum, and teamLab Biovortex. Kyoto is also experiencing a craft beer boom, innovative dining haunts are offering alternatives to traditional kaiseki and ryotei restaurants, and new buyers are renovating old town houses, thereby preserving the city's architectural tradition. Despite struggles with overtourism in recent years, 2026 might be the best year to visit Kyoto yet.