Visiting This Japanese City Just Got A Little More Expensive (Here's What Travelers Should Know)

Tourism has long fueled Kyoto's — and Japan's — economy, but the city now faces the growing pains of popularity. Today, this wildly popular Japanese city has been dubbed one of the world's "most disappointing" tourist destinations. It's also on the list of the 13 most beautiful destinations in the world sadly ruined by overtourism. Visitor numbers have surged, especially since Japan reopened after the pandemic. According to a tourism report released by the Kyoto city government in June 2025, Kyoto recorded an unprecedented 10.88 million international visitors in 2024, contributing to a total of 56.06 million tourists overall — the city's second-highest figure since 2015, per Kyodo News. In response, Kyoto will introduce a tier-structured accommodation tax for tourists starting in March 2026.

The tax is just one of the ways that Japan is combating overtourism, in addition to offering free Japan Airlines flights for traveling domestically to smaller cities. To ease the pressures of tourism, the new tax is designed to balance the benefits of tourism with the responsibility of maintaining Kyoto's centuries-old landmarks and neighborhoods.

To reach Kyoto as an international traveler, your itinerary will involve at least one transfer, since the city has no airport of its own. The closest international airport is Kansai International Airport, roughly 75 minutes away by express train. The Limited Express Haruka line connects the airport directly to Kyoto Station, while buses also depart for the city frequently throughout the day.