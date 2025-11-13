Visiting This Japanese City Just Got A Little More Expensive (Here's What Travelers Should Know)
Tourism has long fueled Kyoto's — and Japan's — economy, but the city now faces the growing pains of popularity. Today, this wildly popular Japanese city has been dubbed one of the world's "most disappointing" tourist destinations. It's also on the list of the 13 most beautiful destinations in the world sadly ruined by overtourism. Visitor numbers have surged, especially since Japan reopened after the pandemic. According to a tourism report released by the Kyoto city government in June 2025, Kyoto recorded an unprecedented 10.88 million international visitors in 2024, contributing to a total of 56.06 million tourists overall — the city's second-highest figure since 2015, per Kyodo News. In response, Kyoto will introduce a tier-structured accommodation tax for tourists starting in March 2026.
The tax is just one of the ways that Japan is combating overtourism, in addition to offering free Japan Airlines flights for traveling domestically to smaller cities. To ease the pressures of tourism, the new tax is designed to balance the benefits of tourism with the responsibility of maintaining Kyoto's centuries-old landmarks and neighborhoods.
To reach Kyoto as an international traveler, your itinerary will involve at least one transfer, since the city has no airport of its own. The closest international airport is Kansai International Airport, roughly 75 minutes away by express train. The Limited Express Haruka line connects the airport directly to Kyoto Station, while buses also depart for the city frequently throughout the day.
What the Kyoto's tax means for you
Starting in March 2026, Kyoto will launch a new tax system that will significantly increase accommodation rates, especially for higher-end stays. Based on current exchange rates, travelers staying in Kyoto will pay about an extra $1.30 per night for rooms under $40 (¥6,000). For stays between $40 and $130 (¥6,000 and ¥20,000), the nightly tax increases to roughly $2.60. Guests paying between $130 and $330 (¥20,000 to ¥50,000) per night will see a tax of around $6.50, while those spending $330 to $650 (¥50,000 and ¥99,999) will owe about $26 per person, per night. For luxury stays over $665 (¥100,000) a night, the tax will cost approximately $65 per person per night.
Overtourism has put stress on Kyoto's infrastructure, with its narrow roads, public transportation, and historic neighborhoods struggling to keep up with the surge in tourism traffic. City officials argue that those visiting the city should help bear the cost of the burdens of overtourism. The city's accommodation tax was first introduced in 2018, and this new tax revenue is estimated to be more than double the current totals. These funds will help support public infrastructure, including expanding public transportation, creating timed entry slots for crowd control across popular sites, and helping maintain cultural heritage protection through maintenance and damage control.
The tax is applied per person, not per room, for overnight stays at rentals, guesthouses, hotels, traditional ryokans, and shared lodgings. It is recommended to confirm at booking whether you pay it during check-in or check-out. Those seeking to stretch their yen may want to consider staying at smaller inns outside the city limits, in cities such as Osaka, Kobe, or Nara.
Explore Kyoto's free cultural and outdoor sites
Despite rising costs to visit the city, Kyoto offers lots of cultural sites and outdoor attractions that don't cost a yen to enter and enjoy. The Shimogamo Shrine, one of the country's oldest and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a Shinto Shrine that dates back to the sixth century. Visitors can visit the surrounding Tadasu no Mori forest and the shrine for free. Then, visit the Fushimi Inari Shrine, one of the city's most photographed and iconic spots, recognized for its thousands of red torii gates. The site is free to enter and open 24 hours a day. Another no-fee shrine to visit is the Higashi Hongan-ji Temple, Kyoto's largest wooden temple that holds a peculiar artifact made of human hair.
There are also plenty of green spaces and public parks that have no entrance fee. The Kyoto Gyoen National Garden was made into a public park in 1947. Located within the park, there's also a historic site worthy of a visit: the Kyoto Imperial Palace grounds. Once the home of the imperial family, you can now admire the gardens, ornate gates, and the facades of multiple buildings. You can also walk the Philosopher's Path. This cherry tree-lined path winds along a canal from the Ginkakuji Temple in the north and ends in the Nanzenji neighborhood in the south.
Another free spot that is also a well-known attraction is the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest — you only need to pay if you choose to visit nearby attractions, such as Tenryu-ji Temple or the Iwatayama Monkey Park. To avoid Kyoto's jostling crowds, visit these hidden bamboo groves of serenity and silence instead.