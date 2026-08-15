Just Outside Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Sprawling Park With Botanical Gardens, Trails, And Sporty Appeal

One way to appreciate how much landscape Whitnall Park packs into its 600-plus acres is to walk through it. The most nature-focused trails are at the Wehr Nature Center, which has over 5 miles of trail routes, according to the center's website. If you want to get an especially varied hike, go for the 1-mile Grasslands Loop. It weaves between the woodland, oak savanna, and prairie habitats, then traces the edge of Mallard Lake. It does involve some stair-climbing but rewards with views of a waterfall and Wisconsin's native grasslands. The most accessible trail is the mile-long All Abilities Loop, following a hard-surface boardwalk and pier overlooking the lake. Along all the trails you'll find interpretive signs and observation decks, and past visitors have been especially impressed by the wildlife you can spot here. "The Wehr Nature Center is a true gem," a Google Maps reviewer observed. "Numerous species of birds, along with turtles, fish, sand cranes and more ..."

A slight downside to the Wehr Nature Center is that, while it's located inside the public, free-entry Whitnall Park, it does charge a small admission fee. There is, however, a free trail outside the nature center you can follow to tap into Milwaukee's reputation as America's most affordable lake destination. A section of the Oak Leaf Trail, a broader Milwaukee County trail network that partially follows Lake Michigan, cuts through Whitnall Park. The loop through the park is 3.5 miles, per Milwaukee County Parks, and paved throughout, making it suitable for cyclists, runners, and hikers alike. It runs past Boerner Botanical Gardens, picnic areas, and a playground, which could give you an easy way to combine stops at different parts of the park without repeatedly getting back in the car.