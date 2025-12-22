Milwaukee's Southern Suburb Is A Park-Filled Wisconsin Haven With Craft Brews, Golf, And Adventure

Wisconsin offers visitors more than just cheese and beer — although the Badger State does both of these things well. Venture beyond Milwaukee, known as the culinary capital of the Midwest, to a suburb full of adventurous activities and excellent craft brews. Franklin is located about 20 minutes south of Milwaukee. "Franklin is really the best of suburban living," Franklin's Director of Economic Development, John Regetz, tells Business View Magazine.

While the city is a great place to live, there are plenty of things to do for visitors. Beyond city parks and a nearby nature reserve, Franklin boasts the Rock, a venue for sports and entertainment, which is a "hub of activity and the center of the Franklin community," according to Business View Magazine. There are also a number of golf courses, as well as excellent spots for sampling craft beer — Milwaukee's nickname is Brew City, and the city's suburbs add to this accolade, too.