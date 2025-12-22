Milwaukee's Southern Suburb Is A Park-Filled Wisconsin Haven With Craft Brews, Golf, And Adventure
Wisconsin offers visitors more than just cheese and beer — although the Badger State does both of these things well. Venture beyond Milwaukee, known as the culinary capital of the Midwest, to a suburb full of adventurous activities and excellent craft brews. Franklin is located about 20 minutes south of Milwaukee. "Franklin is really the best of suburban living," Franklin's Director of Economic Development, John Regetz, tells Business View Magazine.
While the city is a great place to live, there are plenty of things to do for visitors. Beyond city parks and a nearby nature reserve, Franklin boasts the Rock, a venue for sports and entertainment, which is a "hub of activity and the center of the Franklin community," according to Business View Magazine. There are also a number of golf courses, as well as excellent spots for sampling craft beer — Milwaukee's nickname is Brew City, and the city's suburbs add to this accolade, too.
Active things to do in Franklin
Powers Realty highlights the "numerous parks, trails, and green spaces" in Franklin, which are great for outdoor lovers. Wehr Nature Center has 5 miles of trails across 220 acres; popular routes include the 1.5-mile Mallard Lake Trail, where you might see wildlife like wild turkeys, deer, geese, and other birds. Visit Kayla's Playground at Franklin Woods Nature Park for an all-accessible playground — it's a great spot to let the kids run off some steam. Croatian Park is another community hub, where the Croatian community hosts an annual festival every July.
If you visit in winter, you won't want to miss a day at Crystal Ridge — originally part of the Rock complex called the Rock Snowpark and renamed in 2024 — for adventurous activities like skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. Rentals and a variety of lessons are available. Thrill-seekers can also cycle the Kegel Alpha Mountain Bike Trail, a 4-mile trail suitable for beginner to intermediate skill levels.
Tee off at one of Franklin's golf courses — Oakwood Park Golf Course is noted for being the "longest among Milwaukee County Parks' golf courses, spanning over 7,000 yards," according to Engage Franklin. Whitnall Park Golf Course has 18 holes and is a challenging course due to its wooded surroundings and changes in elevation, per Milwaukee County Parks. Tuckaway Country Club is a private golf club in Franklin, which hosted the Greater Milwaukee between 1972 and 1993. Continue the fun at high-tech Luxe Golf Bay, which has 57 bays and a 3-story range.
Dive into Franklin's craft beer scene
After all that adventure, reward yourself with a craft beer at one of Franklin's top venues. Whitnall Beer Garden has 24 taps which feature a number of local brews — the space is open seasonally, and closed in winter. Croatian Park Beer Garden has a rotation of local craft beers, alongside Croatian beers; they're open seasonally on Thursday evenings. Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company's Muskego Tap Room is open year-round with an extensive menu of craft beers, seltzers, and spirits — they also do sandwiches, burgers, and appetizers. It's just a short 13-minute drive from Franklin.
Franklin is a southern suburb of Milwaukee, with easy access to the city, according to Powers Realty. While Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is only a 20-minute drive, you can reach O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, one of the world's busiest airports, in just over 1 hour. Explore more of the greater Milwaukee area on a visit to the friendly village of Shorewood or the hilltop town of Brewers Hill.