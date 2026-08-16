Just Outside Rockford Is Illinois' Artificial Lake Escape For Family-Friendly Fishing
There's no lack of outdoor activities in Rockford, Illinois, the former manufacturing hub known as "the Screw Capital of the World." The state's fifth-largest city is proud of its many parks and ample open space, with over 40,000 acres available to the public. That space includes several good fishing spots in lakes, streams, and rivers throughout the Rockford area. There's one particular place to go fishing just outside of Rockford that's well-known to locals as a family-friendly escape on an artificial lake with no fishing fee, and that's the Four Lakes Forest Preserve in Pecatonica, Illinois. The four man-made lakes in this 186-acre park present a wonderful opportunity to learn the ins and outs of fishing.
Part of Winnebago County's network of 45 forest preserves, Four Lakes sits about 10 miles from Rockford, and only around 100 miles from Chicago, off of a street called Fish Hatchery Road. You'll never know what you'll catch here, but its eponymous four lakes are packed with bluegill, brown bullheads, channel catfish, redear sunfish, northern pike, and more, as well as largemouth bass that are strictly catch-and-release. Note that you can't use minnows as bait to keep the lakes free of diseases and invasive species. Four Lakes is fit for anglers of all experience levels, but it goes out of its way to help introduce kids to the pastime with its annual Hooked On Fun Fishing Derby event, which is held in June in conjunction with a local chapter of the Muskies Inc.
The Hooked On Fun Fishing Derby at Four Lakes Forest Preserve
Hooked On Fun is a low-pressure fishing competition at Four Lakes Forest Preserve for fishers under the age of 16. Awards are given for the largest fish in three age groups — ages 3 to 6, 7 to 11, and 12 to 16. Participants are given the gear they need to fish, with almost 200 tackle boxes and rods and reels being distributed to this year's entrants. The best way to help somebody find a passion for fishing is by actually doing it, the thinking goes, and so Hooked On Fun not only entices kids to give fishing a shot, but makes it easy by giving them the equipment they need.
As one of the event's organizers, Muskies Inc. Flatlander Chapter President Wally Haas, told a reporter, "In the future, we are going to need invested people to stock and maintain fish populations in various lakes." Get the next generation excited about fishing through fun, family-friendly events, and you'll ensure the welfare of fishing as a whole. Hooked On Fun attracted over 300 children to one of Rockford's many parks in 2026 alone.
If you want to cook up your own impromptu fishing competition, Four Lakes Forest Preserve has an event shelter. It can accommodate up to 80 people, with four long tables seating 48. There's even a training area for sporting dogs that's open year-round, if you have a sporting dog to train. Fishing's the main draw here, though, and although Four Lakes Forest Preserve isn't quite as big as Carlyle Lake, Illinois' largest lake for fishing, with future-facing events like Hooked On Fun, this artificial lake preserve should remain one of Illinois's finest fishing escapes for generations to come. If you're looking for more fishing spots in The Prairie State, check out Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve, which highlights fishing and scenic trails.