Just Outside Rockford Is Illinois' Artificial Lake Escape For Family-Friendly Fishing

Hooked On Fun is a low-pressure fishing competition at Four Lakes Forest Preserve for fishers under the age of 16. Awards are given for the largest fish in three age groups — ages 3 to 6, 7 to 11, and 12 to 16. Participants are given the gear they need to fish, with almost 200 tackle boxes and rods and reels being distributed to this year's entrants. The best way to help somebody find a passion for fishing is by actually doing it, the thinking goes, and so Hooked On Fun not only entices kids to give fishing a shot, but makes it easy by giving them the equipment they need.

As one of the event's organizers, Muskies Inc. Flatlander Chapter President Wally Haas, told a reporter, "In the future, we are going to need invested people to stock and maintain fish populations in various lakes." Get the next generation excited about fishing through fun, family-friendly events, and you'll ensure the welfare of fishing as a whole. Hooked On Fun attracted over 300 children to one of Rockford's many parks in 2026 alone.

If you want to cook up your own impromptu fishing competition, Four Lakes Forest Preserve has an event shelter. It can accommodate up to 80 people, with four long tables seating 48. There's even a training area for sporting dogs that's open year-round, if you have a sporting dog to train. Fishing's the main draw here, though, and although Four Lakes Forest Preserve isn't quite as big as Carlyle Lake, Illinois' largest lake for fishing, with future-facing events like Hooked On Fun, this artificial lake preserve should remain one of Illinois's finest fishing escapes for generations to come. If you're looking for more fishing spots in The Prairie State, check out Van Patten Woods Forest Preserve, which highlights fishing and scenic trails.