10 Nearby State Parks For Endless Outdoor Fun Around Rockford, Illinois

Located just 90 minutes from Chicago and a short drive from the Wisconsin border, the city of Rockford is one of northern Illinois' most underrated urban destinations, in no small part because it embraces its lovely natural setting. Though reasonably close to Chicago, Rockford takes advantage of northern Illinois' natural beauty by offering some of the best urban hikes and parks in the Midwest. The impressive urban trails, public parks, and botanical gardens available to visitors have earned Rockford the title of Illinois' "City of Gardens," with green spaces that provide a stark contrast to the skyscrapers of Chicago. Rockford's outdoor offerings don't end at its city limits, either. Its prime spot in northern Illinois puts it within close range of many of the region's best state parks.

The numerous state parks, recreational areas, and nature preserves in northwestern Illinois showcase a side of the Midwest few outsiders know about. Far from the bland, flat farmlands and prairies that define the Midwest in popular consciousness, the area around Rockford sits at the junction between Illinois' striking Ice Age formations and the untouched beauty of the Driftless Area. Rockford's location near the Illinois-Wisconsin border also puts many of southern Wisconsin's best state parks well within reach. These state parks in Illinois and Wisconsin are all less than two hours from Rockford by car and feature unforgettable natural beauty and abundant opportunities for outdoor fun.