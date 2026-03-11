Illinois' Largest Inland Lake Is Renowned For Fishing And Surrounded By Beaches And Campgrounds

Illinois is bordered by the massive Lake Michigan to the northeast, so naturally, most people end up going to places like North Avenue Beach for iconic views and beach house retreats. While the over 22,000-square-mile colossus is a destination, Carlyle Lake is astounding in its own right. At 26,000 acres, Carlyle Lake is the largest artificial lake in the Prairie State, as well as the largest overall body of water situated entirely within Illinois (via Midwest Farm and Land Company). With so much room to roam and splash around, this inland lake makes for an action-packed getaway, full of boating, fishing, and swimming opportunities. Not only that, but there are several campgrounds dotting the shoreline, perfect for a rustic escape.

Discussions about building a reservoir in Clinton County started as early as the 1930s to prevent the constant overflow of the Kaskaskia River. The project was approved years later, with construction of the lake and dam being set in motion in 1958. The project was completed in 1967, spanning 15 miles in length and 3.5 miles in width at normal operating level. Although it was intended to manage the flooding river, Carlyle Lake quickly became a beloved recreation destination. Nowadays, it's a renowned sailing hotspot thanks to steady winds. The reservoir is popular with anglers, too, with a couple of sites yielding successful catches for a variety of species.

Carlyle Lake is located an hour's drive east of St. Louis, Missouri, or just over 90 miles south of Springfield, Illinois' bustling Route 66 stop with quirky attractions and historic sites. Since you're going to be on the road for a few hours, you might as well bring your camping gear and spend the night at the lake.