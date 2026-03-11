Illinois' Largest Inland Lake Is Renowned For Fishing And Surrounded By Beaches And Campgrounds
Illinois is bordered by the massive Lake Michigan to the northeast, so naturally, most people end up going to places like North Avenue Beach for iconic views and beach house retreats. While the over 22,000-square-mile colossus is a destination, Carlyle Lake is astounding in its own right. At 26,000 acres, Carlyle Lake is the largest artificial lake in the Prairie State, as well as the largest overall body of water situated entirely within Illinois (via Midwest Farm and Land Company). With so much room to roam and splash around, this inland lake makes for an action-packed getaway, full of boating, fishing, and swimming opportunities. Not only that, but there are several campgrounds dotting the shoreline, perfect for a rustic escape.
Discussions about building a reservoir in Clinton County started as early as the 1930s to prevent the constant overflow of the Kaskaskia River. The project was approved years later, with construction of the lake and dam being set in motion in 1958. The project was completed in 1967, spanning 15 miles in length and 3.5 miles in width at normal operating level. Although it was intended to manage the flooding river, Carlyle Lake quickly became a beloved recreation destination. Nowadays, it's a renowned sailing hotspot thanks to steady winds. The reservoir is popular with anglers, too, with a couple of sites yielding successful catches for a variety of species.
Carlyle Lake is located an hour's drive east of St. Louis, Missouri, or just over 90 miles south of Springfield, Illinois' bustling Route 66 stop with quirky attractions and historic sites. Since you're going to be on the road for a few hours, you might as well bring your camping gear and spend the night at the lake.
Campgrounds surround Carlyle Lake
The land surrounding Carlyle Lake consists of 9,500 acres of forests, wetlands, grasslands, and farmlands, with plenty of room to set up camp. The Boulder Campground is situated on its eastern shore, with 82 campsites, including electric, full-hookup, and buddy sites — two of which are ADA-accessible. This campground is equipped with restrooms and shower facilities, drinking water, playgrounds, waste water, an amphitheater, a picnic shelter, and ample parking space. There's a boat ramp, marina, and a fish cleaning station, too.
Also gracing the eastern banks is the Coles Creek Campground, boasting 148 sites with 30- and 50-amp hookups. Like Boulder, this campground has two ADA-accessible spots, with similar facilities. There's a designated swimming beach, too, allowing campers to seamlessly transition from land to water activities. Over at the southwest corner is the Dam West Campground, which has 113 sites. Expect essentials like water, showers, and laundry facilities, as well as playgrounds and an amphitheater. This campground has a swimming beach, marina, and boat ramp, too.
The McNair Campground is much smaller than the others, with 31 sites — only five allow for electric hookups, with the rest offering primitive stays. This area comes with a shower house, picnic shelter, restrooms, playgrounds, drinking water, and a beach. What's more, there's a group campsite, which accommodates five RVs and trailers. However, to use barbecue grills and picnic tables, campers must head to the shelter. Even smaller is the East Spillway Campground, with just 15 sites. Nestled near the Carlyle Dam, this zone provides direct access to fishing, along with a fish cleaning station and picnic shelter.
Hit the beaches and bring your fishing rod
Outdoor lovers have four beaches to lounge on at Carlyle Lake, most of which are connected to the campgrounds. To swim, sunbathe, and unwind, head to the permitted recreational beach zones at McNair, Dam West, or Coles Creek campgrounds. Of all the beaches at the lake, Coles Creek is the sole waterfront area where you can bring your dogs, provided they're on leash. Meanwhile, Keyesport Beach is located on the lake's western shore, where you'll also find a boat ramp.
Carlyle Lake features a number of boat launches, courtesy docks, and highwater ramps, making it easy to set afloat, no matter your vessel. With numerous marinas operating around the lake, you can stock up on boating and fishing essentials. The lake experiences persistent winds, with ideal conditions to enjoy sailing — in fact, Carlyle Lake hosts sailing events throughout the year. You'll see a lot of vacationers water skiing, while others take their pontoon boats out for a fun cruise. Despite the strong winds, some adventurers like to launch their kayaks into the water.
As for anglers, Carlyle Lake is teeming with various fish species, such as largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, and channel catfish. Nevertheless, it all depends on where you set your rod. For instance, if you cast a line in the tailwater area, you'll most likely reel in buffalo, channel catfish, white bass, and crappie. Year-round catches are guaranteed, as long as you check beforehand which species are actively biting. While you're looking for outdoor fun near St. Louis, the free-to-enter Horseshoe Lake State Park also offers fishing and camping opportunities.