Under An Hour From Halifax Sits Canada's Fun Wildlife Park With Scenic Wetlands And Trails

As the biggest metropolis in the Maritime provinces, Halifax attracts visitors for both its wealth of museums and maritime history, as well as for its great connections to outdoor sanctuaries across Nova Scotia. Those visiting Canada's "ocean playground" do not need to travel far outside the city to find accessible pockets of nature and wilderness. Just under an hour from the province's capital, the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park offers visitors a fun, laid-back opportunity to get close to lots of animals, enjoy scenic marshland trails, and even learn about the park's precious wetland habitats.

Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park is home to more than 50 animal species, from large North American mammals like black bears, cougars, lynx, and elk, to exotic birds from across the world. Due to its dedication to educational programs and preservation, all of the park's animals are kept in captivity within naturalistic enclosures. Though the park makes a great family-friendly activity, it does not cater exclusively to youth. Grown-ups will find plenty to do too, from bird watching to trekking the marsh trails to learning about habitat conservation on site. On top of that, it makes for an inexpensive day out, with adult tickets priced at about $3.50 US, discounted tickets for youth tickets, and free access for children under the age of 5.

Visitors can easily reach this immersive wildlife hub by taking a short 45- to 50-minute drive northeast from Halifax or Dartmouth – Canada's "city of lakes" with endless outdoor opportunities located just across the Halifax Harbour. The park is open every day between May 15 and October 15, and remains closed during weekdays outside of the summer season.