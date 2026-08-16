One Of Yosemite National Park's Most Scenic Drives Offers Lovely Views Of Waterfalls And Yosemite Valley

Yellowstone may officially be the first national park in the U.S., but California's Yosemite National Park is home to the first ever federally protected land — Abraham Lincoln signed the Yosemite Grant Act in 1864, which designated Yosemite Valley and the nearby Mariposa Grove and its giant sequoias as public places for outdoor recreation. Yosemite Valley — with its towering granite rock formations, like Half Dome and El Capitan, and its multitude of waterfalls — is still a stunning sight all these years later. For a bird's eye view of Yosemite Valley, you'll need to leave the valley floor and head up into the mountains. While there are any number of trails that can do this, you can also drive the scenic Glacier Point Road to enjoy a view out over Yosemite Valley that's like no other — all without having to pull on your hiking boots if you don't want to.

Glacier Point Road is just 16 miles long. It starts in the west at the Chinquapin intersection with Wawona Road / State Highway 41 in the midst of the forest. From there, it twists and turns its way farther up into the mountains and the views really start to open up as it climbs. At the end, you reach Glacier Point.

From Glacier Point, you get panoramic views out over Yosemite Valley. In one direction, you can see Half Dome and out to Clouds Rest beyond it. In another direction, you can see Yosemite Falls, one of the tallest in the world — the best time of year to see it (and all the waterfalls in the area) at full flow is in spring with the winter melt. It's often dry by late summer.