Under An Hour From Both Athens And Atlanta Is Georgia's Artificial Lake With Trails And Fishing

North central Georgia is an outdoor lover's paradise. This area, known as the Piedmont Region, is where the coastal plains transition to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The hilly, forested landscape is accented by rivers, lakes, and waterfalls. It's the second largest geographical region in The Peach State, but it's the most populous, as it is home to five of the 10 largest cities in Georgia. Despite its expansive population, the Piedmont Region offers plenty of impressive destinations for outdoor recreation. One such spot is Lake Varner — an artificial lake that provides excellent angling and hiking opportunities.

Also known as Cornish Creek Reservoir, this 850-acre lake was created in 1991 and lies between two of Georgia's largest cities — Athens and Atlanta — roughly 40 miles away from each. But despite its proximity to Georgia's population centers, Lake Varner is a tranquil setting perfect for enjoying a variety of outdoor activities, which aren't just limited to the water.

The public park on the shores of Lake Varner has picnic areas and a playground. There are also a couple of trails that wind near the lake. For example, the Lake Varner Trail is a very short paved trail that follows the lake shore and provides a very easy hike that's under a quarter mile in length. Meanwhile, the Lake Varner Primitive Trail is slightly longer and runs through the wooded area on the opposite side of the park road from the lake. The highlight of this trail is a large granite rock outcrop. Hikers can also combine these trails to complete what is known as the Lake Varner Loop – a 0.8-mile trek with a great 4.4-star rating on AllTrails.