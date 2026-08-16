Under An Hour From Both Athens And Atlanta Is Georgia's Artificial Lake With Trails And Fishing
North central Georgia is an outdoor lover's paradise. This area, known as the Piedmont Region, is where the coastal plains transition to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The hilly, forested landscape is accented by rivers, lakes, and waterfalls. It's the second largest geographical region in The Peach State, but it's the most populous, as it is home to five of the 10 largest cities in Georgia. Despite its expansive population, the Piedmont Region offers plenty of impressive destinations for outdoor recreation. One such spot is Lake Varner — an artificial lake that provides excellent angling and hiking opportunities.
Also known as Cornish Creek Reservoir, this 850-acre lake was created in 1991 and lies between two of Georgia's largest cities — Athens and Atlanta — roughly 40 miles away from each. But despite its proximity to Georgia's population centers, Lake Varner is a tranquil setting perfect for enjoying a variety of outdoor activities, which aren't just limited to the water.
The public park on the shores of Lake Varner has picnic areas and a playground. There are also a couple of trails that wind near the lake. For example, the Lake Varner Trail is a very short paved trail that follows the lake shore and provides a very easy hike that's under a quarter mile in length. Meanwhile, the Lake Varner Primitive Trail is slightly longer and runs through the wooded area on the opposite side of the park road from the lake. The highlight of this trail is a large granite rock outcrop. Hikers can also combine these trails to complete what is known as the Lake Varner Loop – a 0.8-mile trek with a great 4.4-star rating on AllTrails.
Fishing at Georgia's Lake Varner
While swimming at Lake Varner is prohibited, the lake is well known for its high-quality fishing. Despite being a relatively small reservoir, the lake has a reputation for yielding big catches. Largemouth and hybrid bass, along with crappie and bream are the primary target species. The lake record largemouth tipped the scale at an impressive 15 pounds, 3 ounces. Lake Varner is also considered one of the very best lakes in Georgia to catch a 10-lb bass. Anglers can also have success targeting largemouth bass year-round, but different techniques work best during the different seasons. Spring is the best time of year to catch both crappie and bream in Lake Varner, although good bream fishing will extend into the summer months.
Although angling action can be outstanding on Lake Varner, fishermen may have to make some alterations to their approach. Gas-powered boats are not allowed on this lake. However, there is plenty of shore access, as well as an ADA-compliant fishing pier within the park. Additionally, a boat launch is available for fishermen using boats with electric motors or paddle-powered vessels such as jon boats, canoes, and kayaks.
Getting to Lake Varner to enjoy the trails and top-notch fishing is also a breeze. From Atlanta, head straight down I-20E to Covington. The lake is just outside of this charming city, which is Georgia's top filming destination. When arriving from the artsy college town of Athens, there are three different routes one can take to reach the lake. The southernmost of these runs close to Hard Labor Creek State Park – a sprawling state park with a sandy beach and great camping. For those needing to fly in, the closest commercial airport is Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL).