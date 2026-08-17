Near The Mexico Border Is Arizona's Scenic Mountain Getaway With Ethereal Canyon Views, Camping, And Wildlife

The American Southwest's "Sky Island" mountain ranges are every bit as poetic as they sound: towering, rugged, and majestic. Utterly landlocked, these distinctly separate ranges are called islands because they appear to soar up from the flat plain of the desert like islands rising from the ocean. There are 55 sky Island ranges spanning Southern Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico. The Huachuca Range, located within the Coronado National Forest near the U.S. border with Mexico, is especially known for its "complex geological makeup" and the many streams that fill its canyons with greenery, according to the Sky Islands Alliance. Its diverse environments, which range from lush, ethereal canyons to lofty pine forests, provide myriad opportunities for hiking, camping, and birdwatching.

The Huachuca Range's north-facing orientation means that it's generally cooler there than Arizona's other Sky Island mountain ranges, which face east-west. The high point, Miller Peak, reaches skyward over 9,400 feet. The 20,000-plus-acre Miller Peak Wilderness, in the range's sprawling high country, is covered in mixed-conifer pine forest and has an extensive trail network, including the trek to the summit of Miller Peak itself, a strenuous 10-mile hike with just under 3,000 feet of elevation gain. The expansive views from the summit are mesmerizing, and all the more stunning should you happen to go on a day when cumulus clouds decorate the sky, casting dramatic shadows over the sprawling landscape.

Down in the range's protected eastern flank, canyons harbor unexpected stream-fed oases with forests of maple and sycamore living side-by-side with cactus and agave. There are campgrounds, but as these are federal lands, dispersed camping is free and plentiful here, but you'll need to be self-sufficient and pack everything in, including water, and out, including trash and waste.