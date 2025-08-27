Arizona's Isolated Mountain Islands Are A Hikers Dream With Hidden Trails, Wild Beauty, And Serenity

More often than not, avid hikers are on the lookout for their next epic hiking destination, like this bucket list hike to Europe's tallest active volcano. Meanwhile, stateside, a stretch of isolated mountain "islands" in Arizona offers plenty of hidden trails, wild beauty, and serenity that might just be your next big adventure. The Madrean Sky Islands are referred to as mountain islands because their elevation supports the plants and wildlife there, which could not otherwise survive in the surrounding desert. They're comprised of a collection of small, more isolated mountain ranges, which adds to the island analogy. Just how biodiverse are these mountains? You could start in a dry, desert climate at the bottom, but by the time you reach the top, you might find yourself among pine trees.

This mountain archipelago is located in southeastern Arizona but also extends into part of Mexico. The closest major Arizona city and airport to the Madrean Sky Islands is Tucson. If you plan to stay in Tucson, you can visit the Sky Islands near there, which include the Santa Catalina and Rincon mountain ranges. Plus, Tucson is one of the world's best stargazing destinations, so be sure to take advantage of that too while you're there. Some additional Sky Islands in Arizona worth checking out are the Whetstone Mountains, Santa Rita Mountains, and Pinaleño Mountains.