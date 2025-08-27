Arizona's Isolated Mountain Islands Are A Hikers Dream With Hidden Trails, Wild Beauty, And Serenity
More often than not, avid hikers are on the lookout for their next epic hiking destination, like this bucket list hike to Europe's tallest active volcano. Meanwhile, stateside, a stretch of isolated mountain "islands" in Arizona offers plenty of hidden trails, wild beauty, and serenity that might just be your next big adventure. The Madrean Sky Islands are referred to as mountain islands because their elevation supports the plants and wildlife there, which could not otherwise survive in the surrounding desert. They're comprised of a collection of small, more isolated mountain ranges, which adds to the island analogy. Just how biodiverse are these mountains? You could start in a dry, desert climate at the bottom, but by the time you reach the top, you might find yourself among pine trees.
This mountain archipelago is located in southeastern Arizona but also extends into part of Mexico. The closest major Arizona city and airport to the Madrean Sky Islands is Tucson. If you plan to stay in Tucson, you can visit the Sky Islands near there, which include the Santa Catalina and Rincon mountain ranges. Plus, Tucson is one of the world's best stargazing destinations, so be sure to take advantage of that too while you're there. Some additional Sky Islands in Arizona worth checking out are the Whetstone Mountains, Santa Rita Mountains, and Pinaleño Mountains.
What to expect in Arizona's Sky Islands
The biodiversity of these mountains means you can catch all sorts of wild beauty there. The San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge (two hours southeast of Tucson) is particularly great for seeing wildlife, including bird watching. An important wetland habitat located between the mountain ranges, hundreds of different species have been spotted here, including a mix of birds, mammals, amphibians, and reptiles. While this refuge is free to visit, you may have cell phone service issues, so have a printed map on hand and follow any important trail signs.
At the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson, there's Catalina State Park. This campground allows for tent and RV camping and has access to both electric and water hookups. Catalina State Park is also a starting point for nearby trails, where you can hike or mountain bike. Another great hiking locale is Kartchner Caverns State Park at the Whetstone Mountains, which are considered more under the radar compared to other mountains within the Sky Islands. While you're out exploring, you may catch wildlife such as bats, birds, butterflies, javelina, Coues whitetail deer, and coatimundi. If seeing animals is something you're especially excited about, consider also visiting these top uncrowded U.S. national parks to spot wildlife.
What are the best Sky Islands hiking trails?
The Sky Islands have trails for people of all levels, from less-experienced hikers who need something more moderate to veteran hikers looking for a true challenge. The Incinerator Ridge Trail to Barnum Rock and Leopold Point is a moderate trail in the Coronado National Forest that's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on AllTrails. This 2.5-mile-long trek takes you all the way up to Leopold Point, where you can catch some incredible panoramic views. In his review of this trail, Alan Lichty highlighted how it had "beautiful views the whole way up" and even shared a photo of a deer that he saw there.
If you plan to visit the Santa Catalina Mountains and want a good hiking challenge around there, there's the Pima Canyon Trail, which has an impressive 4.7-star rating on AllTrails. This trail is specifically located within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness. As you might imagine in Arizona, multiple reviewers mentioned the heat and limited shade, so it's important to take any necessary precautions to be safe, particularly on more strenuous hikes like this one. In her AllTrails review, Mandy Gainey described this hike as "neat" and "diverse," and she remarked on all the hummingbirds she spotted while she was there in the morning.