Near Tulsa Is An Unsung Midwest City Filled With Nature Retreats, Lake Fun, And Historic Charm

Some view Oklahoma as part of America's lonely "flyover country," but that might actually be what makes it a great choice for a vacation. Less attention means fewer crowds, allowing travelers to enjoy their destination in peace. Moreover, a trip to the Sooner State might surprise you with its scenic Midwestern landscapes. A particularly laid-back locale where you can spend quality time in the wilderness is Sand Springs, an underrated little city on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma's northeast corner, otherwise known as Green Country.

Sand Springs often flies under the radar compared to larger Oklahoma cities like Tulsa, which is less than a 15-minute drive away. As travelers take a stroll through Sand Springs' downtown streets, brick storefronts and turn-of-the-century architecture reveal the city's past. Though Sand Springs was officially established in the early 1900s by a wealthy Wisconsinite oil baron – Charles Page – almost a century earlier, the land had first been inhabited by the Cherokee, and later, Creek tribes. As the 20th century progressed, Sand Springs grew into a commercial hub where cotton gins, glass factories, and automobile workshops competed with each other. Electric streetcars trundled through downtown, allowing passengers to hop on for a ride to nearby Tulsa.

Though the streetcars are long gone, sightseers can still snap photos in front of the red-brick Italian restaurant, Napoli's, which previously hosted the station where streetcar passengers waited. While history buffs are busy browsing the exhibits at the Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum, outdoor enthusiasts can venture beyond downtown into the sprawling wilderness surrounding the city. Peaceful lakeshores and relaxing fishing await, while old-growth woodlands hide winding trails for scenic hikes.