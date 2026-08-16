Near Tulsa Is An Unsung Midwest City Filled With Nature Retreats, Lake Fun, And Historic Charm
Some view Oklahoma as part of America's lonely "flyover country," but that might actually be what makes it a great choice for a vacation. Less attention means fewer crowds, allowing travelers to enjoy their destination in peace. Moreover, a trip to the Sooner State might surprise you with its scenic Midwestern landscapes. A particularly laid-back locale where you can spend quality time in the wilderness is Sand Springs, an underrated little city on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma's northeast corner, otherwise known as Green Country.
Sand Springs often flies under the radar compared to larger Oklahoma cities like Tulsa, which is less than a 15-minute drive away. As travelers take a stroll through Sand Springs' downtown streets, brick storefronts and turn-of-the-century architecture reveal the city's past. Though Sand Springs was officially established in the early 1900s by a wealthy Wisconsinite oil baron – Charles Page – almost a century earlier, the land had first been inhabited by the Cherokee, and later, Creek tribes. As the 20th century progressed, Sand Springs grew into a commercial hub where cotton gins, glass factories, and automobile workshops competed with each other. Electric streetcars trundled through downtown, allowing passengers to hop on for a ride to nearby Tulsa.
Though the streetcars are long gone, sightseers can still snap photos in front of the red-brick Italian restaurant, Napoli's, which previously hosted the station where streetcar passengers waited. While history buffs are busy browsing the exhibits at the Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum, outdoor enthusiasts can venture beyond downtown into the sprawling wilderness surrounding the city. Peaceful lakeshores and relaxing fishing await, while old-growth woodlands hide winding trails for scenic hikes.
Have fun by the lakes in Sand Springs, Oklahoma
With the Arkansas River cutting through the south of town and scenic lakeshores within easy reach, waterfront recreation isn't hard to find in Sand Springs. For a peaceful day of picnicking by the water's edge, head over to Shell Lake about ten minutes by car from town. "It is small, but that is what gives it the relax and chill awhile feeling," says a previous visitor. On a sunny day, the lake shimmers, and leafy trees along the shore offer plenty of shade to complement the calming view. A line of dense woodlands framing the horizon of the lake makes the scenery all the more picturesque.
Outdoor grills by the picnic area at Shell Lake mean visitors can pack a cooler to cook up a tasty snack. With a permit, anglers can set up a lawn chair to fish from the lakeshore, or head onto the floating dock across the water to trawl the depths for largemouth bass, crappie, and sauger. While swimming in the lake is prohibited, visitors can bring kayaks or canoes to paddle through the water, or jump on a boat to cruise around the quiet shoreline.
Spend more time by the waterfront at Keystone State Park, also less than a 15-minute drive from town. Bring pool rings and inflatable tubes, and splash into Keystone Lake for a refreshing swim, or simply enjoy a picnic at the tables along the wooded shoreline. Consider staying until sunset to view the water's golden glow. Meanwhile, anglers will find the lake stocked with bass, crappie, and various species of catfish. For additional waterfront fun, make the roughly hour-long drive to Vinita, a Route 66 stop off with lake stays and rich native heritage.
Venture into the wilderness in Sand Springs, Oklahoma
Aside from fun by the waterfront, Sand Springs is surrounded by swaths of ancient woodlands just waiting to be explored. Only a 10-minute drive from the downtown area is Keystone Ancient Forest, rugged land where wizened trees grow between craggy rock ledges. "If you want to actually enjoy nature[,] this is a great place for it," says a previous visitor. Hikers can venture onto paved footpaths and dirt trails weaving between oaks and cedars that have shaded the land for several hundred years.
For a moderately-challenging loop taking an hour and a half to two hours, check out the four-mile Childers Trail, Frank Trail, and Wilson Trail Loop, featuring both flat terrain and steep slopes. Clamber atop rugged rock formations as you trek into the ancient forest, and savor bluff viewpoints with panoramic glimpses of the river valley. While the green foliage of spring and summer are refreshing, visiting this forest in autumn is ideal for leaf-peepers.
There is plenty more outdoor fun to be had in Keystone State Park, where trails wind through grasslands and forested slopes, providing visitors with beautiful lakeside scenery. Head onto the low-difficulty Ranger Trail to loop around a small pond fringed by trees, or venture into swaying grasslands and densely forested slopes on the Singletrack Trail. At the end of the day, pitch a tent at one of the park's three campgrounds to complete your experience.
Afterwards, continue your Oklahoma adventures 90 minutes south in Eufaula, a cozy lake town with waterfront activities, scenic strolls, and shops. Not far from Eufaula is Arrowhead State Park, a scenic outdoor destination for quiet camping and lake fishing.