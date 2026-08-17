Between Milwaukee And Rochester Is Wisconsin's Charming Midwest City With A Lake To Fish, Parks, And Tasty Eats

Despite being known for its cheese production, Wisconsin can still be overlooked as a vacation destination. From the limestone bluffs and forested ridges of the Driftless region to rural villages made for slow wandering, the Badger State offers all kinds of adventure. Travelers looking for a laid-back locale to spend quality time outdoors can head to the small city of Hillsboro. Tucked amid gentle slopes in the southwestern portion of the state, Hillsboro makes an easygoing outdoor getaway.

Settlers arrived in what is now Hillsboro in the middle of the 19th century, and the weathered brick architecture in the city's teensy downtown reflects that era. False-front facades and storefront awnings add even more charm to the scenery. Sightseers can take a pleasant stroll through the paved streets to admire the architecture, or head to some of Hillsboro's local parks for some fresh air and views of the surrounding landscape. Meanwhile, history buffs might be interested in visiting the Hillsboro Historical Museum, where displays of old artifacts and immersive historical dioramas offer a look into the city's history.

Hillsboro sits right on the edge of a small lake, meaning anglers can cast a line. Keen hikers and cyclists can also set off along the Hillsboro State Trail, a 4-mile route connecting Hillsboro with Union Center. Back downtown, rustic eateries and even a cute cafe await travelers to grab a meal after the day's exploits, while the Hotel Hillsboro offers cozy rooms to spend the night. Wisconsin locals along the coast in Milwaukee can drive west to reach Hillsboro in a little over two hours, while Minnesotans over in Rochester are a similar journey away.