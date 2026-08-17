The Largest Freshwater Lake In The Florida Keys Resides In A Once-Thriving Quarry With Nature Walks And Wildlife

The Florida Keys are one of America's most unique destinations. This tropical archipelago comprises over 1,700 islands spread across more than 200 miles. Many are connected by 42 bridges that carry travelers over the crystalline Atlantic Ocean and coral reefs. While there's plenty of saltwater and ample beaches to be found here, freshwater lakes are a much rarer occurrence. That's what makes the Blue Hole on Big Pine Key so special. It's the largest freshwater lake in the Florida Keys, because it's also the only freshwater lake here. Lake Surprise might sound like another exception, but its water is actually salty to brackish. The lower Keys' other freshwater sources are also only small ponds and marshes, making Blue Hole all the more unusual.

Blue Hole contains freshwater because it was artificially created in an abandoned quarry. This was once one of the Florida Keys' most important quarries, providing the limestone that helped build many of the archipelago's roads and Henry Flagler's Overseas Railroad, which connected the Keys to mainland Florida between 1912 and 1935. It's not fed by freshwater streams or underground sources — it relies predominantly on rainwater, with saltwater also seeping through its limestone walls. You might think this makes Blue Hole more brackish than fresh (it can lean this way at times depending on rainfall and tides), but it's predominantly freshwater, with saltier water sitting at the bottom.

While you can't swim here due to the resident alligators, it's still worthwhile for walking and wildlife spotting. That's because Blue Hole's unique mix of fresh and saltwater makes it an integral Florida Keys ecosystem for many wild birds, mammals, reptiles, and fish. While it doesn't necessarily live up to the blue hue its name implies, it's a consistently highly rated destination for getting a closer look at native wildlife.