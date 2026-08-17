This Thriving Locale Near Kansas City Blends A Charming Downtown Full Of World-Class Eats With Scenic Recreation

Kansas City visitors tend to stay east of the state line, attracted to the burnt ends that made the city a barbecue institution and the 12th Street jazz clubs that earned this Midwest hub the nickname "Paris of the Plains" — not to overlook the Swifties hoping for a glimpse of Tay and Trav at Arrowhead Stadium. But a quieter weekend sits 22 miles southwest of the city, a spot with a charming downtown that most road-trippers blow straight past: Olathe.

The fourth-largest city in Kansas, Olathe's name comes from the Shawnee word for "beautiful" (pronounced oh-LAY-thuh). What you find at the end of that drive has changed a lot since 2021, when a new county courthouse opened, the old one came down, and the block it had stood on became Johnson County Square. This multipurpose green area gave downtown a center, complete with a library, restaurants, and charming shops.

Stay the weekend, and you also get a scenic lake beach, prairie trails, a family winery, and museums that run from Santa Fe Trail stagecoaches to deaf history. Kansas hides this sort of thing well, as anyone who has discovered the under-the-radar artsy suburb of Overland Park already knows. For a city of roughly 150,000, that is a real weekend: Enjoying the delicious dining and shopping downtown one evening, views of water and woods the next morning.