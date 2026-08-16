Nevada's New State Park Is Half An Hour From The Strip With Family-Friendly Trails And Prehistoric Fossils
As a Las Vegas local, when I first heard that there was a new state park opening up, I was surprised on two fronts. First, there was the park's location, as I'd always thought of the city of North Las Vegas as more of an urban and residential area, not somewhere with enough space for miles of hiking trails. Then there was the state park's name — Ice Age Fossils State Park. Prehistoric fossils seemed like something you might find in the wilderness of Wyoming, but in the deserts of Nevada? And across the street from a high school, just a short car ride from the Las Vegas Strip, no less? That seemed remarkable. And yet, as I discovered after visiting the park shortly after it opened in January 2024, it was also true. Ice Age Fossils State Park does indeed have fossils, and you can see several of them on display in the visitor center. In fact, the park has one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of Ice Age fossils ever unearthed.
The 315-acre state park even has nearly 4 miles of family-friendly hiking trails that allow you to retrace the footsteps of the ancient mammoths, bison, and other prehistoric mammals that once roamed the landscape. Ice Age Fossils State Park is located in North Las Vegas, a 40-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). It's also just a 30-minute drive or less from a number of Sin City's biggest attractions, including the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas, and the eclectic and trendy Las Vegas Arts District. This makes it a convenient half-day excursion for visitors looking to spend some time outdoors or simply experience another side of Sin City.
Hike past life-sized sculptures at Ice Age Fossils State Park
While "Ice Age" and "desert" may seem like they wouldn't go together, the Las Vegas Valley wasn't always the dry desert you see today. Around 25,000 years ago, Las Vegas was wetter and greener. Natural marshes, wetlands, and springs helped make it habitable for mammals like Columbian mammoths, dire wolves, and ground sloths. The fossils of these extinct creatures were discovered in 1903 and again during the 1962 Tule Springs Expedition, dubbed the "Big Dig." You'll see several of these fossils up close at Ice Age Fossils State Park's interactive visitor center, which also offers family-friendly programming that includes a "Make Your Own Fossil" event.
Back outside, the park's almost 4 miles of trails are perfect for beginners and kids. I first took my daughter and her friends to the park when she was just two years old, and though she complained mightily, she managed to walk the mostly flat trails without much trouble. The smooth 0.3-mile Megafauna Trail was the biggest hit with the kiddos thanks to its prehistoric animal sculptures. While hiking through the trenches of the 1.2-mile Big Dig Trail, we saw a lizard but no fossils, though this shouldn't have come as a surprise. Despite the park's name, it isn't designed as a fossil-hunting attraction. Visitors should remain on the marked trails and refrain from digging for fossils.
The best time to visit the park is during the cooler months, as the trails offer little to no shade. Make sure to bring water and wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen. Nearby, I recommend visiting Corn Creek, a lush oasis in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge. It's just 30 minutes away and also has a kid-friendly trail with stunning views of the serene and breathtaking Mount Charleston.