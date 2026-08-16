Nevada's New State Park Is Half An Hour From The Strip With Family-Friendly Trails And Prehistoric Fossils

As a Las Vegas local, when I first heard that there was a new state park opening up, I was surprised on two fronts. First, there was the park's location, as I'd always thought of the city of North Las Vegas as more of an urban and residential area, not somewhere with enough space for miles of hiking trails. Then there was the state park's name — Ice Age Fossils State Park. Prehistoric fossils seemed like something you might find in the wilderness of Wyoming, but in the deserts of Nevada? And across the street from a high school, just a short car ride from the Las Vegas Strip, no less? That seemed remarkable. And yet, as I discovered after visiting the park shortly after it opened in January 2024, it was also true. Ice Age Fossils State Park does indeed have fossils, and you can see several of them on display in the visitor center. In fact, the park has one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of Ice Age fossils ever unearthed.

The 315-acre state park even has nearly 4 miles of family-friendly hiking trails that allow you to retrace the footsteps of the ancient mammoths, bison, and other prehistoric mammals that once roamed the landscape. Ice Age Fossils State Park is located in North Las Vegas, a 40-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). It's also just a 30-minute drive or less from a number of Sin City's biggest attractions, including the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas, and the eclectic and trendy Las Vegas Arts District. This makes it a convenient half-day excursion for visitors looking to spend some time outdoors or simply experience another side of Sin City.