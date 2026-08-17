Outside Savannah, Georgia Is A Park With Scenic Wetlands, Wildlife, And An Observation Tower

The Southern Coastal Plain is massive, stretching along the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf from South Carolina all the way to Louisiana. The sun-soaked region features a lush blend of low-lying marshes, woodlands, and sluggish rivers, with subtropical weather felt throughout the year. In Georgia, the Coastal Plain sweeps across more than half of the state, so there are plenty of places to take in the watery views.

If you ever find yourself in Midway, the Cay Creek Wetlands Interpretive Center makes a pretty good spot for roaming the coastal terrain — just ask anyone who's visited. "One of my favorite places on this planet," one person shared in a Google review, adding that the ecological park is "absolutely beautiful [and] a must-see," especially if you're not from the area and are just passing through the city. The Cay Creek Wetlands Interpretive Center sits right off Highway 84, near Interstate 95's Midway exit. Depending on traffic, it's only about a 35-minute drive from Savannah, where the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) is located.

Aside from all the scenic wetlands, the nature preserve is home to countless critters, which you can get a prime vantage point of from the elevated boardwalk and observation tower. Whether you're coming for a stroll to stretch your legs, to do a bit of wildlife watching, or to simply bask in the fresh coastal air, the environmental education center is a great way to explore the Georgia wilds.