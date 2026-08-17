Outside Savannah, Georgia Is A Park With Scenic Wetlands, Wildlife, And An Observation Tower
The Southern Coastal Plain is massive, stretching along the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf from South Carolina all the way to Louisiana. The sun-soaked region features a lush blend of low-lying marshes, woodlands, and sluggish rivers, with subtropical weather felt throughout the year. In Georgia, the Coastal Plain sweeps across more than half of the state, so there are plenty of places to take in the watery views.
If you ever find yourself in Midway, the Cay Creek Wetlands Interpretive Center makes a pretty good spot for roaming the coastal terrain — just ask anyone who's visited. "One of my favorite places on this planet," one person shared in a Google review, adding that the ecological park is "absolutely beautiful [and] a must-see," especially if you're not from the area and are just passing through the city. The Cay Creek Wetlands Interpretive Center sits right off Highway 84, near Interstate 95's Midway exit. Depending on traffic, it's only about a 35-minute drive from Savannah, where the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) is located.
Aside from all the scenic wetlands, the nature preserve is home to countless critters, which you can get a prime vantage point of from the elevated boardwalk and observation tower. Whether you're coming for a stroll to stretch your legs, to do a bit of wildlife watching, or to simply bask in the fresh coastal air, the environmental education center is a great way to explore the Georgia wilds.
See the scenery along the Cay Creek Wetlands' boardwalk
The Cay Creek Wetlands Interpretive Center, also known as Cay Creek Wetland Park, actually encompasses half a dozen different ecosystems. The landscape is marked by dense upland forests, freshwater tidal swamps, brackish marshes, shrubby upland edges, and, of course, the winding tidal creek. The sixth habitat, the open wetland, is another tranquil expanse in the preserve. This section gets lots of sunlight, thanks to its limited tree canopy, allowing lush shrubs, climbing vines, flowering forbs, and other native plants to thrive.
Take in all the stunning scenery as you stroll along the wooden boardwalk, which could easily rank among the best hiking trails in America for wheelchair users. The elevated pathway is fairly accessible with no steep inclines and is well-maintained. The boardwalk makes for a short jaunt, weaving through the preserve for just under three-quarters of a mile. There are benches along the way if you want to sit and enjoy the view. Thickets of cypress, bay, and oak trees tower over the path throughout the rest of the preserve, providing ample shade. As you go, be sure to read the interpretive signs to learn more about the various habitats and the plants and animals that call the place home.
Spot birds and butterflies around Cay Creek Wetlands
The Cay Creek Wetlands Interpretive Center's boardwalk makes for quite a memorable outing in the Georgia wilds. But if the reviews are anything to go by, it's the park's observation tower that offers some of the best views. "Short walk, beautiful scenery, but the lookout tower was the best part," shared one visitor. The wooden structure stands about 15 feet high, overlooking the nature preserve, which is arguably just as stunning as some of the most scenic wetland parks on the East Coast for outdoor fun.
Climb to the top to get a better view of the wetlands and some of the critters flying about. More than 130 bird species have also been seen in the park. Try to spot colorful painted buntings, yellow-billed cuckoos, and hawkish Mississippi kites. Dragonflies and butterflies also tend to be fluttering about, among a slew of other creatures.
"What a cool little spot off the beaten path," wrote one person, adding that they saw "an indigo snake, an alligator, lots of birds and insects, crabs, and very interesting plants" during their short traipse down the boardwalk. Just be sure to spritz on some bug spray to keep the mosquitoes at bay. More birds, hikes, and gators await at Georgia's Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge, which is only about a 20-minute drive from the interpretive center.