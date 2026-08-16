Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Artificial Lake With Fishing And Boating

Tucked within Pennsylvania's scenic Cumberland Valley, you can find the small and pretty Opossum Lake. It's near the town of Carlisle, about 2.5 hours west of Philadelphia and about three hours east of Pittsburgh. There was a time when this lake was in danger of being drained forever. But with money, effort, and support from locals, Opossum Lake was saved, and it's a peaceful getaway where you can fish, boat, hike, and birdwatch.

This 47-acre lake was created when a dam was built on Opossum Creek in the 1960s. But in 2008, the lake was drained because cracks were found in the spillway. There was talk of keeping it permanently dry; however, the community came together to help restore the dam and the lake. To that end, the Friends of Opossum Lake Conservancy (FOLC) was formed, and funds were raised to repair the dam. It took years of work, but by 2013, the lake was refilled.

It's a good thing it was, since it has a lot going for it as a local getaway and a fun road trip stop if you're making your way across Pennsylvania. As one Google Maps reviewer put it, "It's really pretty, and a lot of people come here to picnic and fish. It's also good for kayaking, and it's big enough that it's never crowded. Lots of shaded areas, and there's also a playground right next to it." Keep in mind that with all you can enjoy here, there are a couple of things you can't do: swimming and lighting campfires.