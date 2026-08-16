Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Artificial Lake With Fishing And Boating
Tucked within Pennsylvania's scenic Cumberland Valley, you can find the small and pretty Opossum Lake. It's near the town of Carlisle, about 2.5 hours west of Philadelphia and about three hours east of Pittsburgh. There was a time when this lake was in danger of being drained forever. But with money, effort, and support from locals, Opossum Lake was saved, and it's a peaceful getaway where you can fish, boat, hike, and birdwatch.
This 47-acre lake was created when a dam was built on Opossum Creek in the 1960s. But in 2008, the lake was drained because cracks were found in the spillway. There was talk of keeping it permanently dry; however, the community came together to help restore the dam and the lake. To that end, the Friends of Opossum Lake Conservancy (FOLC) was formed, and funds were raised to repair the dam. It took years of work, but by 2013, the lake was refilled.
It's a good thing it was, since it has a lot going for it as a local getaway and a fun road trip stop if you're making your way across Pennsylvania. As one Google Maps reviewer put it, "It's really pretty, and a lot of people come here to picnic and fish. It's also good for kayaking, and it's big enough that it's never crowded. Lots of shaded areas, and there's also a playground right next to it." Keep in mind that with all you can enjoy here, there are a couple of things you can't do: swimming and lighting campfires.
Fishing and boating at Opossum Lake
Opossum Lake is a good place to fish for rainbow trout; it's stocked with them in spring. You may catch other fish, like smallmouth bass or black crappie; however, they would need to be tossed back in. You'll also need to release any trout caught outside of trout season. Be sure to familiarize yourself with Pennsylvania's fishing regulations before setting out — the lake is part of both the Big Bass and Panfish Enhancement state programs.
You can fish from a boat, shore, or the accessible fishing pier. Any angler 16 and over needs to have a fishing license, and trout fishing requires a special permit. Even if you don't catch anything, it's still nice to be on the water. "You don't always catch many fish, but it's a great place to kayak," one person commented on Google Maps.
There are three boat docks, and you can go out on the water in a kayak, canoe, paddleboard, or anything else without a gas motor. Only electric motor boats are allowed on the lake, which helps keep the lake a peaceful spot. This artificial lake has a few arms that you can explore to find a quiet corner. Another great spot for outdoor adventures is the Michaux State Forest, about 45 minutes to the southwest. There you can kayak the Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail, which winds through pastoral scenery.
Hiking and birding at Pennsylvania's Opossum Lake
There's a trail all the way around Opossum Lake — the Angler's Access Trail is about 4 miles long, created and maintained by the FOLC. It takes you through the wetlands and forest around the lake, and there's signage that gives you information about the ecology of the area. You can also find a number of picnic tables and benches where you can stop for a rest and take in the views. It's open for hiking, biking, or horseback riding, and it's particularly pretty in fall as the leaves change color. This easy, relaxed trail has earned rave reviews. "Parts of the trail were covered with crushed stone, others with pine needles, tanbark, or natural dirt. It kept the hike interesting without ever becoming difficult. The entire 4-mile loop is well-marked, easy to follow, and beautifully shaded," one person posted on Yelp.
Birders should know that dozens of different species have been spotted in the area, everything from trumpeter swans to purple martins. One person on Facebook noted that it might be easier to see the birds when you're out on the water. "Being in a kayak definitely helps as animals seem less skittish when you're in a boat than on foot," they said.
If you want exploration of the more urban variety, Carlisle is a vibrant borough with walkable streets and is only a few miles away. For a dose of history, Gettysburg, one of America's most visited destinations and site of the famous Civil War battle, is just under an hour's drive south.