Near Minneapolis Is A Vibrant Midwest City With Year-Round Outdoor Fun, Shopping, And Local Eats

Mere minutes southwest of the Twin Cities lies Burnsville, Minnesota, a place embodying a lot of the same characteristics that make those Midwestern hubs special. It's a charming community that strikes a similar balance between city comforts and quiet wilderness. Within Burnsville town limits, there are inland lakes, dozen-plus-acre woodland parks, and a tall, sloping ski hill providing outdoor fun all year long. And all of that is mixed with the bustling shopping and quality restaurants of a vibrant suburb. It's Minnesota nature vibes with metro-area convenience.

Modern Burnsville started as a farming community back in the 1850s. It was mostly settled by Irish immigrants, and the story is that the original spelling was "Byrnesville," after early resident William Byrne from County Kilkerry, Ireland, but town clerks were never consistent in the spelling, always swapping between "Byrne" and "Burn." The current written form was finally made official in 1960, back when Burnsville had only 2,700 residents, though the community has since grown to well over 60,000 and become one of the larger cities in the state.

Its population size means there are dozens of restaurants and shops worth checking out, and accommodation is easy to find, while being in Minnesota means there are serene natural escapes inside and outside of the city. The town conveniently — and quite literally — sits at a crossroads where the north-south Interstate 35 branches east to St. Paul and northwest to Minneapolis. Burnsville is well worth stopping in or serving as a home base when checking out the Twin Cities. But with the shopping, eats, and quaint parks serving year-round outdoor fun, it could easily be a destination in its own right.