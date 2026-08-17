Pennsylvania's Former Steel Plant Just Outside Allentown Is Now An Artsy Attraction Full Of Cultural Flair

For most of the 20th century, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania was synonymous with industry, its economy driven by the massive iron furnaces that operated along the Lehigh River until the mid-1990s. But, while Bethlehem Steel lasted longer than many of Pennsylvania's once-numerous mills, the company's 2001 bankruptcy left the 1,600-acre Bethlehem Steel Plant abandoned.

Fortunately, the site didn't sit empty for long. Instead of turning into a rusting eyesore like many former industrial areas, a 10-acre portion of the property re-opened as the ArtsQuest Campus at SteelStacks in 2011, a space for entertainment and creative education managed by a Bethlehem-based nonprofit. Visitors today can see a concert at Levitt Pavillion in the shadow of the still-standing blast furnaces, head indoors to the ArtsQuest Center to watch a movie at Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas, or catch a show on one of the stages. The old steel mill's 19th-century stock house is now the Visitor Center, with a store selling local art and another performance space, while the 150-year-old turn and grind shop is being redeveloped into more exhibit and festival space as of writing, with plans to open in 2027. The campus also has two restaurants, the food truck-style Mack Truck Stop beside Levitt Pavilion and Palette & Pour, a bar and grill located inside the ArtsQuest Center.

SteelStacks' flagship event is Musikfest, the biggest free music festival in the United States, where hundreds of performances take place over a span of 10 days every August. It also hosts an Oktoberfest every fall, a holiday Christkindlmarkt in November and December, and about 4,000 total concerts, workshops, and other events every year, so the odds are high there will be some kind of arts or culture event going on whatever time of year you visit.