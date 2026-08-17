This Island Outshines Maui And Key West As The Best US Destination For A Mental Reset In 2026

Sometimes, you need a vacation after your vacation. Unfortunately, not all getaways soothe you into a calmer mental state. Some, in fact, can feel more like a marathon than a tranquil reboot. However, others do offer relief from travel stressors like jam-packed schedules and getting lost en route to the next must-see spot. Welltory, a wellness app with approximately 17 million users, aimed to understand which destinations offered exactly that in its recent study, "The best U.S. summer destinations for a mental reset in 2026." Welltory researched Tripadvisor's top domestic destinations for those with the lowest crime rates, most access to green space, travel affordability, and other criteria. And Mount Desert Island emerged on top as the number-one place in the country for visitors to achieve a relaxed state of mind.

Mount Desert Island has long been regaled for its peaceful properties and picturesque vistas. Generations of Rockefellers, Edsel Ford, and many others, have all called this 108-square-mile island home, if just for the summer. Chiseled by glaciers ages ago, the island contains 30,500 acres (out of 48,000) of the spectacular Acadia National Park, a protected area rich with diverse ecosystems to explore, including beaches, mountains, forests, and fjords. Even well-known tourist hotspots are playing second fiddle to this serene East Coast wonderland. In Welltory's ranking, the popular beachside escapes Key West and Maui came in 3rd and 9th on the list, respectively.