This Island Outshines Maui And Key West As The Best US Destination For A Mental Reset In 2026
Sometimes, you need a vacation after your vacation. Unfortunately, not all getaways soothe you into a calmer mental state. Some, in fact, can feel more like a marathon than a tranquil reboot. However, others do offer relief from travel stressors like jam-packed schedules and getting lost en route to the next must-see spot. Welltory, a wellness app with approximately 17 million users, aimed to understand which destinations offered exactly that in its recent study, "The best U.S. summer destinations for a mental reset in 2026." Welltory researched Tripadvisor's top domestic destinations for those with the lowest crime rates, most access to green space, travel affordability, and other criteria. And Mount Desert Island emerged on top as the number-one place in the country for visitors to achieve a relaxed state of mind.
Mount Desert Island has long been regaled for its peaceful properties and picturesque vistas. Generations of Rockefellers, Edsel Ford, and many others, have all called this 108-square-mile island home, if just for the summer. Chiseled by glaciers ages ago, the island contains 30,500 acres (out of 48,000) of the spectacular Acadia National Park, a protected area rich with diverse ecosystems to explore, including beaches, mountains, forests, and fjords. Even well-known tourist hotspots are playing second fiddle to this serene East Coast wonderland. In Welltory's ranking, the popular beachside escapes Key West and Maui came in 3rd and 9th on the list, respectively.
Mount Desert Island's rise as a relaxation destination
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart's favorite travel destination in America is this charming New England paradise, where her summer home is located. And she's not alone in her love of Mount Desert Island. During the Gilded Age, elite members of society built storybook-like summer homes in Bar Harbor — fittingly named Eden when it was founded in 1796. From there, the island's popularity only grew. Travel + Leisure readers named it the No. 1 island in the continental U.S. in its 2025 World's Best Awards, and it held onto the No. 2 spot in 2026 (edged out only by Georgia's Golden Isles), proving Stewart's renowned taste remains impeccable.
In the aforementioned study, Welltory states, "Mount Desert Island is for travelers who want to disappear into nature for a few days, with Acadia National Park, coastal hikes, quiet lakes, kayaking, and sunrise views that make it easy to slow down." Unlike a classic beachfront getaway, Mount Desert Island trades crowded sands for forested mountains, quiet coves, and a slower way of life. Its sleepy pace and sublime settings are ideal for unwinding. Previous visitors agree, with reviewers on Tripadvisor describing the island as "very relaxing," "beautiful," and "quintessential Maine." Additionally, certain places here look straight out of a fairytale, like the scenic coastal town of Northeast Harbor.
Finding peace in New England's top destination
Acadia National Park features unique postcard-worthy scenery, and it is an idyllic destination for down-tuning your anxiety level. Touting over 20 mountains, wildlife ranging from crustaceans to falcons and foxes, and 64 miles of protected coastline across various islands, this awe-inspiring park sees millions of annual visitors, especially in the summer months. One recent traveler shared her experience on Google, writing, "The scenery is absolutely breathtaking, from the rocky coastline and crystal-clear lakes to the mountain views and peaceful forests. Every stop offered something unique and beautiful."
Get to Mount Desert Island by flying directly into Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (BHB) or Bangor International Airport (BGR), around 15 minutes away and just over an hour away, respectively. If driving feels like it won't contribute to the calm you're seeking, the free Island Explorer bus routes can transport you around the island, saving you the stress of hunting for parking or navigating unfamiliar roads. It runs seasonally, with most routes active from late June through mid-October (some start as early as May), connecting residents and visitors to Acadia's trailheads, villages, and beaches. Once you're here, see how long serenity takes to seep in. We're betting not long.