Forget Texas — this Idaho Ranch Under 2 Hours From Spokane Is A Secluded Nature Retreat With Cowboy Activities
While Texas has plenty of dude ranches, the northern Idaho panhandle is home to the Western Pleasure Guest Ranch, an exciting western retreat. The ranch is owned by a local family with generations of ranching history. In the early 1990s, the working ranch started welcoming visitors for horseback riding and then overnight stays.
Spanning over 1,000 acres, the Western Pleasure Guest Ranch offers visitors activities year-round. Summer packages combine accommodation with three meals, ranch experiences, evening events, daily horse rides and lessons, and other sports. During the other months, guests can go biking, take a snowy sleigh ride, or explore winter trails on skis or snowshoes. At the Great Lodge, you can spend your free time on the wrap-around porch or soak in the hot tub.
Guests can choose among four log cabins or six rooms in the Grand Lodge. On the upper level, there are four western-themed rooms. The lodge features rooms like the Duke Room, inspired by and named after John Wayne, featuring blankets and cowboy decor. Located in the downstairs area, you'll find Grandpa and Grandma's room, decorated with handmade quilts and vintage furniture like rocking chairs. The rustic cabins sleep up to six and offer a little more privacy for visitors, each with full-size bathrooms, a kitchen area, and a cozy fireplace.
Activities and more to experience at an authentic dude-style ranch
In the summer, your stay centers on the great outdoors. In the morning, start your day slowly with a breakfast that's included in your all-inclusive summer program, along with two other hearty meals a day. When the weather allows, 2-hour horseback rides are offered daily from May through October, except Sunday. You can learn more skills from daily lessons, including cattle herding. Other outdoor activities include clay-target shooting practice, hiking, mountain biking, and guided e-bike tours. At night, gather around the fire after practicing a skill like archery or learning square dancing, before settling in.
During the colder months, the ranch switches from its summer packages to bed-and-breakfast western-themed lodge rooms and rustic log cabin rentals. In winter, enjoy a snow day with special sleigh rides. Or, spend the day skiing and cross-country skiing along more than 6 miles of trails.
The nearest city is Sandpoint, an Idaho city with a thriving arts scene on the shore of Lake Pend Oreille. The ranch is 16 miles northeast of town and reached via the Wild Horse Trail Scenic Byway, Idaho's prettiest panhandle road, an ethereal drive for mountain and lake adventures. Also near Sandpoint is Schweitzer, one of the best family-friendly ski spots in the Northwest. Spokane International Airport is the largest airport nearby, located about a 2-hour drive from the ranch. There are several rental car options at the airport to start your escape into nature.