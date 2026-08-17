While Texas has plenty of dude ranches, the northern Idaho panhandle is home to the Western Pleasure Guest Ranch, an exciting western retreat. The ranch is owned by a local family with generations of ranching history. In the early 1990s, the working ranch started welcoming visitors for horseback riding and then overnight stays.

Spanning over 1,000 acres, the Western Pleasure Guest Ranch offers visitors activities year-round. Summer packages combine accommodation with three meals, ranch experiences, evening events, daily horse rides and lessons, and other sports. During the other months, guests can go biking, take a snowy sleigh ride, or explore winter trails on skis or snowshoes. At the Great Lodge, you can spend your free time on the wrap-around porch or soak in the hot tub.

Guests can choose among four log cabins or six rooms in the Grand Lodge. On the upper level, there are four western-themed rooms. The lodge features rooms like the Duke Room, inspired by and named after John Wayne, featuring blankets and cowboy decor. Located in the downstairs area, you'll find Grandpa and Grandma's room, decorated with handmade quilts and vintage furniture like rocking chairs. The rustic cabins sleep up to six and offer a little more privacy for visitors, each with full-size bathrooms, a kitchen area, and a cozy fireplace.