Between Des Moines And Decorah Is Iowa's Scenic Midwest City With A Charming Downtown, Wildlife, And Outdoor Fun

If you spend a day walking around Iowa Falls' downtown, you'll see ornate storefronts, old churches, and bridges. There are quite a few buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places here, largely clustered around the central intersection of Washington Avenue and Oak Street. The city even has a travel itinerary dedicated to these historic sites. Among them you'll find the restored Metropolitan Opera House, built in 1899, which still hosts audiences (albeit for movies rather than operas).

A couple of buildings over is a squat Art Deco edifice that used to house the Princess Sweet Shop. Construction for this sweet shop was completed in 1914, and this business's cousin purchased another sweet shop a few doors down one year later. The businesses eventually combined in 1928, forming the Princess Cafe & Sweet Shoppe. Though the sweet shop is no more, you can still stop into the historic space if you're hungry. It's now occupied by the Princess Grill & Pizzeria, with 4.4 stars on Google Maps at the time of this writing, and lots of love for the prime rib. Directly across from Princess is the Coffee Attic & Book Cellar, set in a corniced brick building, with 4.8 stars on Google Maps. The store has a coffee bar with pastries on one level, and you can head downstairs to find plush chairs among stacks of books.

For a fun activity around downtown, you could hunt for the dozens of wood carvings placed around the area and detailed on a Story Map (put it on your pre-trip reading list alongside the unwritten rules to know before a visit to the Midwest). Aside from being quirky landmarks, the carvings are a symbol of the city turning a misfortune into something memorable. They were created by artist Gary Keenan, per the City of Iowa Falls, sculpted from ash trees that were ravaged by invasive emerald ash borers. Look for sculptures like a stack of books, a riverside hawkeye, or a wolf.