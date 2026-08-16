Forget Florida, Retire To This Southern Region With Mountain Views, Scenic Wetlands, And Vibrant Cities

You'd be hard pushed to find a list of top retirement destinations in the U.S. that doesn't include Florida, either at or near the top. Offering tax advantages, a strong sense of community, an outdoor lifestyle, and access to major healthcare systems, it makes sense that many people would choose to live out the rest of their years in the Sunshine State. But it's not the only option, and in fact, the neighboring East South Central region — comprising Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi — is a great alternative.

For a start, three of the East South Central states are in the top 10 of America's most affordable for 2026, according to research conducted by U.S. News & World Report, with Mississippi ranked 1st. Tennessee sits in 17th place, yet is still considered much better value than Florida down in 42nd place. But it's not just about money; the region has many merits of its own.

You've got vibrant cities: Louisville, one of America's friendliest cities and a foodie mecca; Nashville, known for its country music and Southern charm; Memphis, home of the blues and resting place of the King of Rock and Roll; and Birmingham, with its parks and museums and rich civil rights history. Down near the Gulf in Alabama and Mississippi, you'll find scenic wetlands you can hike through, and further north in Tennessee sit the Great Smoky Mountains, known for their hazy, atmospheric views and waterfall trails. A city lifestyle of culture and cuisine or life in the great outdoors — both are equally available in the East South Central U.S. The tricky part is trying to narrow it down to just one location.