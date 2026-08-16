Nestled On The Ohio-Kentucky Border Is A Friendly City With Vibrant Parks, Local Eats, And Small Town Charm

The next time you find yourself in Kentucky, veer off the beaten path and spend some time in the dynamic and welcoming city of Erlanger. Located right by the state border with Ohio, Erlanger is technically a suburb of Cincinnati — but this area of just under 20,000 inhabitants has plenty to offer in its own right. Locals describe it as a "family-friendly community" that abounds with "diversity and promise." With no shortage of urban green spaces and tasty cuisine to boot, it's clear that this petite city exudes small-town charm, making it well worth a visit.

Situated just ten miles (or about 15 minutes by car) from Cincinnati proper, Erlanger makes for an easy and accessible add-on along its larger counterpart, or an ideal outing for Cincinnati residents seeking outdoor space and delectable meals. Erlanger is also two hours from Columbus and from Indianapolis, making it a prime weekend getaway destination if you're coming from either city. Those arriving from further afield will likely want to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), just a 15-minute drive away. Regarding accommodations, you can choose between multiple options, including the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport and the Wingate by Wyndham, both conveniently located in Erlanger.