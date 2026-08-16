Nestled On The Ohio-Kentucky Border Is A Friendly City With Vibrant Parks, Local Eats, And Small Town Charm
The next time you find yourself in Kentucky, veer off the beaten path and spend some time in the dynamic and welcoming city of Erlanger. Located right by the state border with Ohio, Erlanger is technically a suburb of Cincinnati — but this area of just under 20,000 inhabitants has plenty to offer in its own right. Locals describe it as a "family-friendly community" that abounds with "diversity and promise." With no shortage of urban green spaces and tasty cuisine to boot, it's clear that this petite city exudes small-town charm, making it well worth a visit.
Situated just ten miles (or about 15 minutes by car) from Cincinnati proper, Erlanger makes for an easy and accessible add-on along its larger counterpart, or an ideal outing for Cincinnati residents seeking outdoor space and delectable meals. Erlanger is also two hours from Columbus and from Indianapolis, making it a prime weekend getaway destination if you're coming from either city. Those arriving from further afield will likely want to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), just a 15-minute drive away. Regarding accommodations, you can choose between multiple options, including the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport and the Wingate by Wyndham, both conveniently located in Erlanger.
Enjoy delicious food in Erlanger
Like its fellow under-the-radar Kentucky city of Elizabethtown, Erlanger is full of tasty eateries. Start your day at The Hive – East Coast Kitchen & Coffee. This popular eatery is actually owned by the town's mayor, Jessica Fette, making it as local as local gets. Small-town spirit and community vibes are woven into The Hive's ethos, and the establishment bills itself as aiming to provide "a warm, inclusive environment where everyone is made to feel at home and cherished." Kick off your morning with a hearty breakfast of coffee, bourbon French toast, or steak and eggs, or opt for a lighter dish like an omelet, salad, or Greek yogurt parfait. Visitors also note that The Hive boasts a "great coffee & latte selection," so consider grabbing a caffeinated beverage along with your meal.
Or, for another breakfast and lunch option, make your way to Four Forks Kitchen, which describes itself as a place "where the coffee is always hot, the home fries are always crispy, and you'll always feel at home." At this cozy neighborhood spot, open daily until 2 p.m., you can order up a savory skillet, a wrap, griddle pancakes, and other tasty delights. Later in the day, head to Garzelli's Pub and Pizza for a mouthwatering grinder, calzone, lasagna, or a New York/New Haven-style pizza that one Google reviewer describes as "to die for." If the weather allows, you may want to enjoy your meal sitting outside on the patio.
Hop over to to one of Erlanger's parks
Verdant Erlanger contains numerous parks within its city limits, so visitors looking to get some fresh air and time in nature are spoiled for choice. For a fun day out, you won't want to skip a visit to Flagship Park. Here, you'll find grassy areas; both paved and unpaved trails to traverse; a playground; a pond where you can fish for channel catfish, largemouth bass, and bluegill, among other species; a kid-friendly climbing wall; and a sand volleyball court. You'll also have access to bocce and half-basketball courts, numerous picnic tables, benches, and grills. One visitor describes Flagship Park in a Google review as "a wonderful park to take the kids[,] and us adults had fun too." The review added that "the facilities were impeccable," and that "the wooded path circling the park is just lovely to explore."
There's also Cahill Commons, which has a playground and a basketball court: an ideal spot for little ones and adults to get energy out. Similarly, Spring Valley Park is a well-maintained property containing a soccer field, a baseball field, a playground, and a walking path. As a Google reviewer puts it, this park "has been a gathering place for friends and families for years and will hopefully continue to do so for years to come," a testament to Erlanger's warm feel. If you're itching for more quality outdoor access, drive less than two hours to Kentucky's Taylorsville Lake State Park, featuring idyllic trails and lake fun. Afterward, the roughly two-hour and 45-minute drive from Taylorsville Lake State Park to Kentucky's Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park rewards you with camping, cottages, a dazzling sand beach, and endless recreation.