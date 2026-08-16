Tourists Are So Stuck On Nashville And Austin They Miss Athens, Georgia's Vibrant Music Scene

As far as music cities go, Nashville and Austin are preceded by their reputations. Tourists are rightly drawn to these magnetic cities — and the bars, concert venues, and live houses therein — but it means they often overlook Athens, Georgia's very own city of music.

That's not to say Athens, a vibrant and artsy college town in the Appalachian foothills, is entirely off the radar. Tourism has been booming here in recent years, driven by a wave of smart new restaurants and bars joining the old theatres, grungy music venues, and atmosphere of creative independence. The BBC proclaimed it to be the country's coolest southern college town, no longer simply known for its University of Georgia campus.

Athens' credentials as a music city are often discussed in terms of the bands it birthed. R.E.M. and the B-52s, globally renowned rock bands that sold millions of records, defined the sounds of the city in the late 20th century. Following their 2011 breakup, The Atlantic called R.E.M. "America's greatest band" — without apparent hyperbole — while the B-52s helped define new wave and post-punk music, and were among the most influential bands of their generation. Lesser-known artists like the Drive-By Truckers, Widespread Panic, Pylon, and Neutral Milk Hotel also emerged from the Athens scene. The osmosis — or "scenius," as it's sometimes known — that created the conditions for musical artistry to flourish is still part of what attracts people to Athens today. It's not just a museum to music of the past, but a place where musicians can define their own futures.