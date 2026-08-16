Between Des Moines And Omaha Is Iowa's Lake State Park With A Beach, Trails, And Cozy Cabins
While everyone is clamoring to visit famed national parks like Yosemite and Yellowstone, other adventurers are recognizing that state parks can be just as enticing. With more than 867 million visits each year, according to the National Association of State Park Directors, destinations like Nevada's Valley of Fire, Custer State Park in South Dakota, and Texas's Palo Duro Canyon prove that state parks hold their own unique allure. These are excellent access points to some of the nation's lesser-explored landscapes and awe-inspiring scenery.
Prairie Rose State Park is one you may not have heard of yet, but it's equally as enchanting as its more prominent counterparts. Tucked away on 422 acres between Des Moines and Omaha, Iowa's lake state park is set on rolling hills in southwest Iowa. Although the park is safely within state lines — about an hour and a half from Des Moines — it's only an hour from Nebraska's largest city.
The manmade Prairie Rose Lake has everything you need for quality outdoor exploits: a beach, trails, and space to explore with a variety of activities. Go hiking, unwind with boating or fishing on the lake, or simply take the time to photograph the pristine beauty of the park. Travelers can also stay in the park itself, either within the campgrounds or at one of two cozy cabins inviting the spirit of adventure.
Explore Prairie Rose State Park's trails and lakeshore
Located near the town of Harlan, Iowa, a friendly city that offers downtown shops, museum fun, and this lakeside state park, Prairie Rose encourages visitors to get outside. Most of the year, the landscape is lush and verdant, with colorful wildflowers popping up in spring and prairie grasses covering the park in summer, encouraged by the humid weather and seasonal rainfall. Though winter tends to showcase a drier look, it's often covered by blankets of snow that help start the process all over again.
With 7 miles of trails — along the East, North Shelter, Beach, and Boardwalk paths — winding through the woodlands and grasslands of Prairie Rose, as well as the shoreline around the lake, there is plenty to see. With fewer crowds than their national counterparts, America's state parks are best-kept secrets from tourists, but they often foster a closer connection with nature and the chance to experience these wild lands in a different way. Hike, jog, or walk the trails or set out on the water to enjoy a different vantage point.
While boating, try your hand at fishing. Ample jetties and cleaning docks are located around the lake for fishermen to use, while dedicated after-hours fishing gives travelers the chance to sit out under the stars while casting a line until as late as 4 a.m. Seek out bass, catfish, or bluegill. When the weather is warm, take to the water to swim instead, then lounge on a beach at the water's edge to dry off. In the winter, try cross-country skiing along the trails.
Skip roughing it in favor of a lakeside cabin stay
When traveling between Des Moines, Iowa's underrated artsy Midwest hub of local restaurants and an award-winning museum, and Omaha, Nebraska's Midwestern mecca for indie eats, quirky art, and riverside treats, it's easy to find a place to stay for a visit to Prairie Rose State Park — especially considering that the park has its own accommodations. Each campground, the East and West, is home to one of two cozy cabins. Bunk beds in each boast room for smaller bodies up top, with a twin mattress spread above a full-size, and a grill, fire ring, and picnic table all available outside. Travelers can also enjoy a refrigerator, microwave, table, and chairs that make the cabins feel like home.
This elevated way to stay ensures you're not sleeping on the ground, but can still enjoy the beauty of nature up close. During your visit, keep your eyes peeled for local wildlife such as white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, songbirds, rabbits, raccoons, and herons. Since the cabins are also located at the campgrounds, visitors have access to the amenities, with a beach for swimming, a basketball court, horseshoes, and a sand volleyball court. No matter how you choose to spend your time at Prairie Rose State Park, you're sure to find lands rich and wild with excitement and a quiet whisper in the air telling you that you've found Midwestern paradise.