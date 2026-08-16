Between Des Moines And Omaha Is Iowa's Lake State Park With A Beach, Trails, And Cozy Cabins

While everyone is clamoring to visit famed national parks like Yosemite and Yellowstone, other adventurers are recognizing that state parks can be just as enticing. With more than 867 million visits each year, according to the National Association of State Park Directors, destinations like Nevada's Valley of Fire, Custer State Park in South Dakota, and Texas's Palo Duro Canyon prove that state parks hold their own unique allure. These are excellent access points to some of the nation's lesser-explored landscapes and awe-inspiring scenery.

Prairie Rose State Park is one you may not have heard of yet, but it's equally as enchanting as its more prominent counterparts. Tucked away on 422 acres between Des Moines and Omaha, Iowa's lake state park is set on rolling hills in southwest Iowa. Although the park is safely within state lines — about an hour and a half from Des Moines — it's only an hour from Nebraska's largest city.

The manmade Prairie Rose Lake has everything you need for quality outdoor exploits: a beach, trails, and space to explore with a variety of activities. Go hiking, unwind with boating or fishing on the lake, or simply take the time to photograph the pristine beauty of the park. Travelers can also stay in the park itself, either within the campgrounds or at one of two cozy cabins inviting the spirit of adventure.