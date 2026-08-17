Between Gettysburg And Wilmington Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Nature Preserve With Fishing, Hiking, And Wildlife

When travelers think of Pennsylvania, what often instantly comes to mind is Philadelphia, the state's largest city, or Gettysburg, the site of President Abraham Lincoln's historic address. While both destinations attract travelers with their famous landmarks and tourist attractions, Pennsylvania's quieter regions showcase a different side of The Keystone State. One such region is southern Lancaster County, which is made up of small towns and communities and lies between Gettysburg and Wilmington, Delaware.

In Drumore Township, the 170-acre Fishing Creek Nature Preserve offers a forested retreat where travelers can immerse themselves in nature. The preserve is part of the Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape (SRCL), a 49,400-acre region along the Susquehanna River. This landscape includes several parks and preserves, offering travelers plenty of destinations to add to a nature-focused road trip.

Within Fishing Creek Nature Preserve specifically, travelers likely won't find paved paths, playgrounds, or visitor facilities. Instead, the preserve's website states that it is "managed for its passive recreation," allowing outdoor enthusiasts to have a more natural hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing experience. However, the preserve has limited space for vehicles, and one Google reviewer said "it's unclear where you should be parking," so visitors may want to arrive early.