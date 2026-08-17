Between Gettysburg And Wilmington Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Nature Preserve With Fishing, Hiking, And Wildlife
When travelers think of Pennsylvania, what often instantly comes to mind is Philadelphia, the state's largest city, or Gettysburg, the site of President Abraham Lincoln's historic address. While both destinations attract travelers with their famous landmarks and tourist attractions, Pennsylvania's quieter regions showcase a different side of The Keystone State. One such region is southern Lancaster County, which is made up of small towns and communities and lies between Gettysburg and Wilmington, Delaware.
In Drumore Township, the 170-acre Fishing Creek Nature Preserve offers a forested retreat where travelers can immerse themselves in nature. The preserve is part of the Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape (SRCL), a 49,400-acre region along the Susquehanna River. This landscape includes several parks and preserves, offering travelers plenty of destinations to add to a nature-focused road trip.
Within Fishing Creek Nature Preserve specifically, travelers likely won't find paved paths, playgrounds, or visitor facilities. Instead, the preserve's website states that it is "managed for its passive recreation," allowing outdoor enthusiasts to have a more natural hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing experience. However, the preserve has limited space for vehicles, and one Google reviewer said "it's unclear where you should be parking," so visitors may want to arrive early.
Fishing Creek has both wild and stocked trout
The preserve's name isn't just for show. Fishing Creek's "high-quality cold-water fishery" designation means that anglers can catch wild and stocked trout there, according to the Lancaster Conservancy. Visitors can reach the water via Fishing Creek Road, which runs along the stream. Pennsylvania's regular trout season generally runs from early April through Labor Day, with different rules applying during the extended season.
Those planning to cast a line should review Pennsylvania fishing regulations and obtain the necessary license before heading to Fishing Creek Nature Preserve. Anyone 16 and older will need one, including tourists. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission offers 1-, 3-, and 7-day tourist fishing permits priced between $30 and $40, so travelers can choose one that matches the number of days they plan to stay in the region. The Commission also has "Fish-for-Free Days" when both residents and visitors can fish without a license, so it would be a good idea to check whether these dates coincide with your trip. However, anglers with a 3- or 7-day license should be aware that in order to fish for trout, they will need an additional trout permit. If you're interested in checking out another underrated nature preserve with fishing, Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area would be a fitting next stop.
Easy trails follow the creek through wooded terrain
For those who aren't too keen on fishing, the preserve also has fun hiking opportunities. Visitors on Google say there are a few trails well-suited for families and hikers of all abilities. One Google reviewer noted, however, that there are "several places where you need to ford the creek as it crosses the road." As a result, waterproof shoes or footwear that has adequate grip may be more practical than everyday sneakers. And although the trails at Fishing Creek Nature Preserve are considered easy, visitors may still want to brush up on these 12 park ranger tips for staying safe while hiking.
Wildlife adds another reason to hike at Fishing Creek. The preserve is home to mammals like deer and foxes, which can be found in its forest terrain, as well as herons and other birds that congregate along the creek. Visitors walking along Fishing Creek Road may also hear the call of the Eastern Phoebe, a songbird known for its short, high-pitched "fee-bee" call, from which it gets its name.
Despite its serene surroundings, Fishing Creek Nature Preserve is relatively easy to reach by car. From Gettysburg, head east on US-30 toward York, then take PA-74 south and connect with PA-372 east. On the one-hour drive from Wilmington, Delaware, take I-95 through New Castle County and portions of northern Maryland before crossing the Pennsylvania border along PA-272, then taking PA-434 to the park. Travelers with extra time in the Wilmington area can also explore Brandywine Creek State Park, another peaceful outdoor destination with trails and birdlife.