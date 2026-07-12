Between Baltimore And Philly Is An Underrated Nature Preserve With River Views, Wildlife, And Fishing

About midway between Baltimore and Philadelphia, in a remote rural area near the northeastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay, there's a quiet nature preserve with gorgeous water views and wildlife habitats. Once a privately owned property, it's now the Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area, a park open to the public for outdoor adventures.

For many years, Grove Farm was a historic estate on the banks of the Sassafras River, a tidal tributary of Chesapeake Bay. In 2008, the Wright family sold the property — including 744 acres of land and the main homestead, a two-story brick house built in the early 19th century — to the state of Maryland, which later transformed it into a wildlife management area. Today, the historic park near Cecilton, Maryland is even larger, encompassing nearly a thousand acres of fields, sandy beaches, woodlands, tidal swamps, and marshes.

Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area's protected land serves as a natural habitat for a variety of wildlife, including white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and rabbits, plus a range of songbirds and migratory waterfowl. It's also home to a rare endangered insect, the puritan tiger beetle, which you may spot around the reserve in the summertime.