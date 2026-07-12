Between Baltimore And Philly Is An Underrated Nature Preserve With River Views, Wildlife, And Fishing
About midway between Baltimore and Philadelphia, in a remote rural area near the northeastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay, there's a quiet nature preserve with gorgeous water views and wildlife habitats. Once a privately owned property, it's now the Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area, a park open to the public for outdoor adventures.
For many years, Grove Farm was a historic estate on the banks of the Sassafras River, a tidal tributary of Chesapeake Bay. In 2008, the Wright family sold the property — including 744 acres of land and the main homestead, a two-story brick house built in the early 19th century — to the state of Maryland, which later transformed it into a wildlife management area. Today, the historic park near Cecilton, Maryland is even larger, encompassing nearly a thousand acres of fields, sandy beaches, woodlands, tidal swamps, and marshes.
Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area's protected land serves as a natural habitat for a variety of wildlife, including white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and rabbits, plus a range of songbirds and migratory waterfowl. It's also home to a rare endangered insect, the puritan tiger beetle, which you may spot around the reserve in the summertime.
Fishing and river scenery at Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area
In addition to wildlife habitats, Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area features fishing spots along the Sassafras River. Anglers can cast a line from the shore to catch species commonly found in the river, such as striped bass, largemouth bass, catfish, and perch. Anglers must obtain a state sport fishing license, available for purchase online. Those eager to do some more fishing in Maryland can head to Point Lookout State Park, a dramatic Chesapeake Bay gem with a 710-foot fishing pier.
Grove Farm is a peaceful place to simply relax on the river and the land around it. The park has hiking and biking trails that loop around the riverfront and along the edge of Pond Creek, where you might spot osprey, herons, and eagles. On the banks of the Sassafras River, you can sit on the sandy shoreline and take in views of the wide waterway framed by trees. One past visitor shared photos on Google Maps depicting the river's waves on a windy day in autumn, with bright foliage contrasting beautifully against the blue water. "Wonderful place to hike," another person wrote.
Grove Farm Wildlife Management Area is a 90-minute drive southwest from Philadelphia and about two hours northeast from Baltimore. The nearest town is Cecilton, but you may find more restaurants and amenities in Chesapeake City around 25 minutes away. While in the area, don't miss a trip to the nearby Elk Neck State Park, set on a gorgeous peninsula with Chesapeake Bay views, camping, and scenic trails. You may also want to consider planning a road trip along the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, a beautiful route that goes through cute towns and historic sites along Maryland's shores.