Just Outside Athens Georgia Is The Historic City With A Quaint Downtown, Tasty Restaurants, And Outdoor Fun

Athens, the sixth-largest city in Georgia by population, is known for its college culture, music, restaurants, and nightlife. While these attractions draw many travelers, those seeking a quieter escape can venture to Watkinsville. A small city with a population of just over 4,000, it's a roughly 10-mile drive from Athens. Records suggest that Watkinsville was established in or before 1791. Its history is visible in the city's quaint downtown, where visitors can slow down and explore buildings that have stood for hundreds of years.

One of downtown Watkinsville's most notable landmarks is the Eagle Tavern Museum, which was known for accommodating stagecoach travelers in the 1800s. Today, travelers can enter the museum for free and learn more about its history from one of its tour guides. Visitors have praised the museum guides for their historical knowledge. As one reviewer wrote on Google, "My guide... shared so many interesting stories about the people and events surrounding this historical place!" These tours are generally offered on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. However, the museum website states that "groups of 10 or more are asked to call ahead to schedule their visit."

From the Eagle Tavern Museum, visitors could explore downtown Watkinsville's boutiques, antique stores, and galleries. At Attic Treasures Antiques, shoppers can browse collections of vintage signs, antique jewelry, and artifacts from the Civil War. If art is more your thing, head over to Sunshine Village Art Gallery, a woman-owned gallery with artworks from artists across the South. Lastly, Birdawg Boutique is a good choice if you're looking to buy gifts, as it offers University of Georgia spiritwear and customizable apparel.