Just Outside Athens Georgia Is The Historic City With A Quaint Downtown, Tasty Restaurants, And Outdoor Fun
Athens, the sixth-largest city in Georgia by population, is known for its college culture, music, restaurants, and nightlife. While these attractions draw many travelers, those seeking a quieter escape can venture to Watkinsville. A small city with a population of just over 4,000, it's a roughly 10-mile drive from Athens. Records suggest that Watkinsville was established in or before 1791. Its history is visible in the city's quaint downtown, where visitors can slow down and explore buildings that have stood for hundreds of years.
One of downtown Watkinsville's most notable landmarks is the Eagle Tavern Museum, which was known for accommodating stagecoach travelers in the 1800s. Today, travelers can enter the museum for free and learn more about its history from one of its tour guides. Visitors have praised the museum guides for their historical knowledge. As one reviewer wrote on Google, "My guide... shared so many interesting stories about the people and events surrounding this historical place!" These tours are generally offered on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. However, the museum website states that "groups of 10 or more are asked to call ahead to schedule their visit."
From the Eagle Tavern Museum, visitors could explore downtown Watkinsville's boutiques, antique stores, and galleries. At Attic Treasures Antiques, shoppers can browse collections of vintage signs, antique jewelry, and artifacts from the Civil War. If art is more your thing, head over to Sunshine Village Art Gallery, a woman-owned gallery with artworks from artists across the South. Lastly, Birdawg Boutique is a good choice if you're looking to buy gifts, as it offers University of Georgia spiritwear and customizable apparel.
Grab a tasty meal at a locally owned Watkinsville restaurant
After browsing Watkinsville's shops and galleries, travelers can stop for a meal at a locally owned restaurant. On North Main Street, White Tiger Deluxe serves barbecue, sandwiches, salads, and a small selection of cocktails, draft beer, and wine. With its aesthetic pastel pink, blue, and yellow decor, the eatery is also a "super, super cute spot for brunch," according to one Google review. Another option is Girasoles, a fusion restaurant serving Mediterranean dishes with Mexican influences. While diners often praise the food, several have said it can get pricey.
Take a two-minute drive from Girasoles to find Wire Park, a "mixed-use community" with almost a dozen eateries and cafes. Visitors can order tacos, burritos, and quesadillas at Lalo's Tacos & Cantina, try contemporary Southern dishes at Southern Prospect, or visit The Grid food hall for three more restaurants under one roof. The setup is similar to Atlanta's Ponce City Market, a place where travelers can find a wide array of trendy eats, though Wire Park is on a smaller scale.
For those wanting a post-meal drink, Wire Park is also home to South Main Brewing, which has been billed as "Oconee County's first brewery and community gathering spot." There, visitors can choose from almost two dozen on-tap beers and hard seltzers and hang out with friends or family. But beyond its downtown restaurants and places for socializing, Watkinsville also offers several opportunities for outdoor fun.
Watkinsville's parks and trails are well-suited for outdoor enthusiasts
Travelers don't need to venture too far from downtown Watkinsville to spend time outdoors. Harris Shoals Park, for example, is free to enter and just two minutes from the city center by car. There, you can walk along its 0.8-mile trail loop, which takes hikers through wooded areas and shoals and is easy to navigate, according to visitors on Google.
People willing to drive a little farther from downtown Watkinsville may want to visit Heritage Park, located about 10 miles south. Its highlights include 16 miles of walking, equestrian, and mountain biking trails. However, posts on AllTrails have noted that the trail markers can be difficult to follow, with one recommending that visitors "download [the] map and watch carefully." Folks planning a more expansive tour of the Athens area could head to Watson Mill Bridge State Park, one of Georgia's most picturesque state parks.
Visitors planning to stay in the area overnight may notice that the city has few accommodations. In many cases, booking a hotel in nearby Athens might be the easiest option. The choice of where to stay depends on your itinerary. A hotel on the city's southern side can shorten the commute to Watkinsville. But if you want to experience Athens' artsy college-town vibe, complete with restaurants and live music, staying downtown may be a better choice, even if it adds a few minutes to the drive.