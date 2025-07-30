One Of Georgia's Most Picturesque State Parks Is An Underrated Gem With Natural Waterslides, Trails, And Camping
On a hot summer day, there's no better place than Watson Mill Bridge State Park. This 1,118-acre preserve is a hidden gem, tucked away just outside Comer, Georgia. It's home to the longest covered bridge in the Peach State, a beautifully preserved landmark that extends 229 feet over the South Fork River. Constructed in 1885 by the son of highly respected architect Horace King, the bridge is one of only 20 remaining covered bridges in the state.
For kids and the young at heart, the main attractions are the shallow pools (shoals) and natural waterslides formed by the dam overflow below the bridge. Here, you can spend the afternoon wading, floating, or splashing in the slow-moving rapids, or slide down smooth stones, some measuring around 30 feet. Don't forget to pack water shoes to protect yourself while milling about in the water.
Shaded by thick hardwood canopies, Watson Mill Bridge State Park boasts 7 miles of hiking paths, 14 miles of equestrian trails, and 5 miles for bikes. Visitors can also rent canoes or kayaks directly from the park (depending on the season) and explore the upper section of the river, above the covered bridge, or enjoy family get-togethers beneath spacious picnic pavilions. The park is only 30 minutes from Athens, Georgia's best college town, and two hours from Atlanta, a bustling southern city home to the largest aquarium in the country, making it an ideal day trip for locals and visitors alike.
Exploring the trails at Watson Mill Bridge State Park
One of the things that makes Watson Mill Bridge State Park so accessible is the network of beginner-friendly trails that allows visitors of all types to enjoy the best of the park. Many of the routes showcase scenic vistas of the meandering river and creeks or take visitors past historic sites, such as the ruins of the mill's old powerhouse.
Hikers and bikers can't miss the 1.5-mile Beaver Creek Trail, which follows the path's namesake waterway, winding beneath hickories and stately oaks. If you're quiet, the trees come alive with birds, and you might spot deer or turtles. Leashed dogs are allowed on the biking and hiking trails, but horses are the only animals permitted on the equestrian routes. Alternatively, the pedestrian-only Nature Trail (sometimes called the Purple Walking Trail) traces 2 miles past the campground and the swimming area by the covered bridge.
While you may be able to see wild horses on this road trip from Georgia to the Carolinas, Watson Mill Bridge State Park does a great job of catering to domesticated horses. Not only are the equestrian trails well-maintained, but they remain off-limits to bicycles and cover vast sections of the forest. The park also provides 22 horse stables and 11 campsites for horseback riders. "The horse stables were quite nice, clean upon arrival," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. "The stabling area even provided muck buckets and forks, plenty of hitching posts, lots of watering stations and mounting blocks."
Camping at Watson Mill Bridge State Park
Whether you're seeking a night under the stars or prefer a bed under a real roof, Watson Mill Bridge State Park is sure to satisfy. With only 21 sites, the campground is small, but clean, catering to tents, trailers, and RVs. In fact, many of the sites are pull-through and provide access to electricity and water. Situated a short walk from the river, the campground offers easy access to the covered bridge and trails. There are also three primitive tent sites nestled in the woods a short distance from the campground. These spots are an ideal choice for campers looking for a peaceful overnight experience but don't want to carry their gear deep into the forest.
The equestrian-only sites and stables can be found on the opposite side of the park, away from the main campground and the covered bridge. This section of the park also houses three log cabins, each one with air conditioning, beds with mattresses, a fridge, a porch, and room for eight guests. Don't forget to bring sleeping bags and pillows, as the cabins don't provide bedding or bath linens. Be sure to reserve a spot well in advance of your vacation to ensure you have a comfy place to lay your head after a day spent exploring.