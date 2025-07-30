One Of Georgia's Most Picturesque State Parks Is An Underrated Gem With Natural Waterslides, Trails, And Camping

On a hot summer day, there's no better place than Watson Mill Bridge State Park. This 1,118-acre preserve is a hidden gem, tucked away just outside Comer, Georgia. It's home to the longest covered bridge in the Peach State, a beautifully preserved landmark that extends 229 feet over the South Fork River. Constructed in 1885 by the son of highly respected architect Horace King, the bridge is one of only 20 remaining covered bridges in the state.

For kids and the young at heart, the main attractions are the shallow pools (shoals) and natural waterslides formed by the dam overflow below the bridge. Here, you can spend the afternoon wading, floating, or splashing in the slow-moving rapids, or slide down smooth stones, some measuring around 30 feet. Don't forget to pack water shoes to protect yourself while milling about in the water.

Shaded by thick hardwood canopies, Watson Mill Bridge State Park boasts 7 miles of hiking paths, 14 miles of equestrian trails, and 5 miles for bikes. Visitors can also rent canoes or kayaks directly from the park (depending on the season) and explore the upper section of the river, above the covered bridge, or enjoy family get-togethers beneath spacious picnic pavilions. The park is only 30 minutes from Athens, Georgia's best college town, and two hours from Atlanta, a bustling southern city home to the largest aquarium in the country, making it an ideal day trip for locals and visitors alike.