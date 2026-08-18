South Carolina's Tucked-Away Peninsula Park Is A Lovely Stop With Bay Views, A Trail, And Sporty Appeal
Georgetown, South Carolina, is best known for its historic buildings, museums, and shops along its Harborwalk. But the waterfront experience doesn't end there, as one of the city's most underrated destinations lies just beyond the busier downtown area. About two blocks away, East Bay Park sits on a peninsula overlooking the Sampit River. Discover Georgetown describes it as "the largest outdoor park in the city."
Occupying 5 acres, the park allows travelers to experience a quieter part of Georgetown. It features a 1-mile walking trail that loops around its perimeter and is "easy to find and navigate," according to a reviewer on AllTrails. Benches placed around the park also give walkers opportunities to rest along the way. A Google user specifically praised the placement of the benches, writing, "With numerous knee surgeries, foot, and arthritis ... the route spaced out benches for those who might require breaks or working on building up endurance." However, those looking for more activity can take advantage of the park's sports facilities, which are available at no cost.
Tennis, pickleball, and disc golf give the East Bay Park its sporty appeal
While East Bay Park's stunning waterfront views are likely to attract visitors, the peninsula offers plenty of other enjoyable attractions. Available recreation facilities include baseball fields, outdoor fitness stations, and tennis courts that can also be used for pickleball. People can access them on a first-come, first-served basis. Those visiting specifically to utilize the facilities may want to arrive when the park opens at 7 a.m.
Folks can also play a nine-hole disc golf course that has been part of the park since 2008. UDisc, an online community for disc golf enthusiasts, describes the course as easy and states that a round usually takes about one hour. However, one reviewer offers somewhat mixed feedback: "Super short, well kept park course. Very wind exposed. [Worth] collecting, but not a high level experience." The Professional Disc Golf Association also notes that a portion of the course is susceptible to flooding during high tide. For an optimal experience on the course, be sure to check the weather and tide conditions before heading out.
There are more amenities beyond East Bay Park's sports facilities
Beyond its multiple sports courts and disc golf course, East Bay Park is a destination for families, picnickers, and boaters to enjoy. Its playground has swings and slides built on what one Google review describes as a "cushioned surface" that carries over to the tennis courts. East Bay Park's former Bobby Alford Recreation Center was replaced with an open-air pavilion, which now offers shaded picnic space, upgraded restrooms, and accessible parking.
Those who prefer to spend time on the water can access the water via the East Bay Public Ramp, located in the southwestern part of the park. The ramp can accommodate travelers looking to launch on the pristine Winyah Bay for paddling and fishing. Boaters have found the ramp setup convenient. A Google user noted that there was ample parking when they launched for an excursion.
With no admission fee and a location close to Georgetown's underrated riverside historic district, East Bay Park is easy to incorporate into a day of sightseeing. Its combination of river views and outdoor recreation allows visitors to make the stop as active or relaxed as they'd like. Additionally, travelers staying overnight can continue the waterfront experience at The George Hotel, a boutique hotel on Front Street that overlooks the Sampit River. Alternatively, they can choose from several smaller inns in the vicinity of the Great Pee Dee River Bridge. If you're looking for another South Carolina city along the coast with Southern charm and a historic downtown, make Charleston the next stop on your itinerary.