South Carolina's Tucked-Away Peninsula Park Is A Lovely Stop With Bay Views, A Trail, And Sporty Appeal

Georgetown, South Carolina, is best known for its historic buildings, museums, and shops along its Harborwalk. But the waterfront experience doesn't end there, as one of the city's most underrated destinations lies just beyond the busier downtown area. About two blocks away, East Bay Park sits on a peninsula overlooking the Sampit River. Discover Georgetown describes it as "the largest outdoor park in the city."

Occupying 5 acres, the park allows travelers to experience a quieter part of Georgetown. It features a 1-mile walking trail that loops around its perimeter and is "easy to find and navigate," according to a reviewer on AllTrails. Benches placed around the park also give walkers opportunities to rest along the way. A Google user specifically praised the placement of the benches, writing, "With numerous knee surgeries, foot, and arthritis ... the route spaced out benches for those who might require breaks or working on building up endurance." However, those looking for more activity can take advantage of the park's sports facilities, which are available at no cost.