Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Charleston Is A Pristine Carolina Bay Made For Paddling And Fishing

People flock to South Carolina to visit popular cities like Charleston and Myrtle Beach – one of America's top summer destinations in 2025 – but just more than an hour from both cities, you can escape the influx of tourists and get a taste of the Lowcountry's serene wilderness. Winyah Bay does without high-rises and bustling city streets; instead, you can stay in cottage-like rentals along the river at places like Winyah Bay Club.

Winyah Bay is the third largest estuary on the East Coast, where multiple rivers, including the Waccamaw, Pee Dee, Black, Sampit, and Lynches, all converge before spilling into the Atlantic. This convergence creates a dynamic, nutrient-rich environment that supports a variety of plant and animal life. For paddlers, it's paradise. Tidal creeks weave through lush salt marshes and beneath canopies of Spanish moss, offering a peaceful and often solitary experience. Dolphins frequently surface near kayaks, and herons stalk the shallows. You might even see bald eagles soaring above, as the species tends to frequent this area.

Launching from spots like South Island Ferry Landing on the Intracoastal Waterway or East Bay Park in Georgetown, a historic riverside town, you can explore both the open bay and its hidden offshoots. Whether you're out for a few hours or planning a full-day excursion, paddling or fishing on Winyah Bay is an immersive way to experience one of South Carolina's most underrated natural wonders.