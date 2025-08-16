Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Charleston Is A Pristine Carolina Bay Made For Paddling And Fishing
People flock to South Carolina to visit popular cities like Charleston and Myrtle Beach – one of America's top summer destinations in 2025 – but just more than an hour from both cities, you can escape the influx of tourists and get a taste of the Lowcountry's serene wilderness. Winyah Bay does without high-rises and bustling city streets; instead, you can stay in cottage-like rentals along the river at places like Winyah Bay Club.
Winyah Bay is the third largest estuary on the East Coast, where multiple rivers, including the Waccamaw, Pee Dee, Black, Sampit, and Lynches, all converge before spilling into the Atlantic. This convergence creates a dynamic, nutrient-rich environment that supports a variety of plant and animal life. For paddlers, it's paradise. Tidal creeks weave through lush salt marshes and beneath canopies of Spanish moss, offering a peaceful and often solitary experience. Dolphins frequently surface near kayaks, and herons stalk the shallows. You might even see bald eagles soaring above, as the species tends to frequent this area.
Launching from spots like South Island Ferry Landing on the Intracoastal Waterway or East Bay Park in Georgetown, a historic riverside town, you can explore both the open bay and its hidden offshoots. Whether you're out for a few hours or planning a full-day excursion, paddling or fishing on Winyah Bay is an immersive way to experience one of South Carolina's most underrated natural wonders.
Winyah Bay, a fisherman's haven
Winyah Bay is less than an hour away from the Seafood Capital of South Carolina, so you bet this part of the East Coast is a thriving destination for fishing enthusiasts. It's the perfect place to enjoy the challenge and reward of inshore and nearshore fishing. The mix of salt and freshwater makes for incredibly diverse habitats, drawing everything from tarpon, trout, and king mackerel. Local guides out of Georgetown offer charters that cater to all skill levels, but there's plenty of shore and kayak fishing for the DIY crowd, too. Many local guides leave from Georgetown to find the best fishing locations along the bay, claiming the spot to be one of the greatest inshore fisheries on the East Coast.
Oyster beds, tidal creeks, and grass flats provide perfect cover for game fish, while the bay's deeper channels host larger species on the move. Fishing here isn't just about the catch; it's about the setting. You might spot an alligator catching some sun along the banks. Winyah Bay delivers the kind of fishing experience that keeps seasoned fishermen coming back, and draws newcomers in with its exciting fresh catches.
For another hidden gem between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, check out the beaches of Pawleys Island, a quiet coastal community just 12 miles from Georgetown. If you're planning to fly in, both Charleston and Myrtle Beach have airline service.