Los Angeles' Vibrant Suburb Is A Lively California City With Cultural Flair And Diverse Dining

When it comes to Los Angeles, your mind might go straight to the Hollywood sign, the luxe boutiques of Rodeo Drive, the mansions of Beverly Hills, or the iconic beach boardwalk of Santa Monica. But beyond the famous box-ticking sights, L.A. and its surroundings are a veritable melting pot of cultures, cuisines, and ways of life. So while it may seem like the City of Angels is all about superficial glitz and glamour, locals know that there's plenty more than meets the eye, from rich history to delicious dining to vibrant arts and multicultural experiences. And just 7 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, you'll find the dynamic city of South Gate, which boasts a tapestry of cultural offerings and tasty eats that make it well worth hopping in the car for. So brush up on the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Los Angeles and make your way to eclectic South Gate.

Getting to South Gate is easy — or as easy as anywhere is, given the L.A. area's infamous traffic. This charming suburb is only 15 miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), meaning it's a half-hour drive (or a longer but doable public transit journey) if you're flying in. In terms of accommodation, you can book a room at the Days Inn and Suites by Wyndham or Rodeway Inn South Gate – Los Angeles South, or opt for one of a handful of charming guesthouse rooms, home rentals, and casita options on Airbnb in the immediate vicinity. Or, if you're open to resting your head elsewhere in the area and heading over to South Gate for a day excursion, don't overlook Los Angeles' absolute best affordable hotels on the beach.